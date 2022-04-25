Court Hears Amber Heard is ‘Full of Sh-t’ in Johnny Depp Trial

As lawyers for Amber Heard finished their cross-examination of Johnny Depp the court also heard him call his ex a ”vindictive c-nt”

Lawyers for Amber Heard concluded their cross-examination of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, as the dueling defamation suit trial entered its third week in Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday, with the court hearing Depp insist that Heard is “as full of shit as a Christmas goose.”

As the New York Post reports, it was Depp’s fourth and perhaps most combative day on the witness stand in his $50 million lawsuit against Heard over a 2016 Washington Post op-ed she wrote, in which Depp says she falsely accused him of abuse—to which Heard responded by suing Depp for $100 million for claiming her allegations are a lie.

In one exchange Monday, Depp barked at Heard’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, “I’m sorry, I was talking. Is that alright?”

Later, Heard’s lawyers presented a series of articles that were critical of Depp, to which he responded, “These are are hit pieces.”

Depp then added, “This is a pathetic attempt—” but Rottenborn cut in.

“Mr. Depp, please just respond to the question I’m asking you,” he said.

“What’s your question Mr. Rottenborn?” Depp replied.

When a defense attorney asked if Heard was the only person who took issue with Depp’s drinking, the actor—who previously admitted during the trial that he struggled with drugs—said, “Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me. The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself.”

It was also revealed in court Monday that Depp once texted his doctor that Heard is “as full of shit as a Christmas goose.”

In the same text, which was read in court, and which Depp wrote following the infamous 2015 showdown with Heard in Australia that left him with a severed finger, Depp called his ex-wife “a malicious, evil and vindictive cunt” who had an “obsession with herself” and was “so desperate for success and fame.”

Heard’s lawyers also played an audio clip on Monday of one of the couple’s fights in which Heard shouts at Depp to “put his cigarettes out on someone else” and Depp retorts, “Shut up, fat ass.”

Depp says he never put a cigarette out on Heard and that she was exaggerating.

In last week’s testimony, Depp told the tale that has become part of Hollywood folklore—accusing Heard of defecating in their marital bed as revenge for showing up late to her 30th birthday party at the Eastern Columbia Building in Downtown L.A.

“My initial response to that was, I mean… I laughed,” Depp recalled in court about the time he was shown a photo of the alleged bed-deuce. “It was so outside. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh.”

Depp told much the same story when he sued British tabloid The Sun for defamation in 2020 and lost.

Both Depp and Heard deny allegations that they were the abuser in the relationship.

