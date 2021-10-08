The Instagram influencer known to fans as the Booty Doctor was reported missing earlier this week

UPDATE: OCTOBER 8 — Just days after family members reported her missing, 30-year-old fitness influencer Ca’Shawn “Cookie” Sims has been found safe and in good condition at a local hospital, according to ABC 7. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department announced on Thursday evening that she had been located; on Monday, October 4, the agency had asked for the public’s help in determining her whereabouts.

The influencer—known to her followers as the Booty Doctor—had last been seen on September 8 in Duarte.

“There is no suspicion of foul play,” the sheriff’s office said. “The family is asking for privacy.”

OCTOBER 6, 2021 — Ca’Shawn “Cookie” Sims, the 30-year-old fitness trainer known to her 216,000 Instagram followers as the Booty Doctor, has been reported missing, and her family says she left behind her dog and her phone. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding the beloved influencer.

Sims was last seen on September 8 on the 2100 block of Broach Avenue in Duarte, California, according to the LASD’s missing persons bulletin. She is 5-foot-1, 120 lbs, Black, with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She has the phrase “It’s found in the soul” tattooed on her left collarbone and the word “Earth” on her left forearm.

Additionally, Sims’s sister, Ca’rynn “Cee” Sims, says the influencer has a tattoo of an elephant on her body, the phrase “As sisters we stand together,” as well as the definition of the word “serenity,” People reports.

Ca’rynn took to her own Instagram account to get the word out, writing, “I never thought there’d come a day of me posting a missing flyer for my sister. We want her covered in prayers, God’s grace and to know that she is whole, well and alive.”

Ca’rynn added that her sister, “abandoned her home, her dog, and seemingly her phone which is unlike her.”

Ca’Shawn’s other sister, Chris’tol, posted, “Although my sister is a very independent person and enjoys her solitude, family close and distant have not been able to get in touch with her for too long and it is concerning.”

Actress Keke Palmer has also alerted her fans to Sims’s disappearance, writing, “I can’t believe I’m making a post like this about Cashawn!! I just want to get the word out there as all her family and friends and I are truly getting worried. It has been practically a month since any of us have seen her, we just want to know that she’s safe.”

Anyone with information about Ca’Shawn’s disappearance or whereabouts should call the Sheriff Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

