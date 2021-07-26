Will Los Angeles Require City Employees to Get Vaxxed?

Several city council members have said it’s time to take action to make sure city workers are getting their shots

As COVID-19’s unfortunate comeback tour rolls on, state officials announced Monday that California’s 246,000 state employees will either have to show proof of vaccination or submit to a regular COVID-19 testing starting in August. Here in Los Angeles, several city council members have said they’re in favor of requiring jabs for city workers.

As the Los Angeles Times reports, councilmen Kevin de León, Gil Cedillo, and Mark Ridley-Thomas are among the local officials who’ve said they want decisive action to improve the vaccination rate among city employees. As of June 22, the vax rate among both Los Angeles Police Department officers and city firefighters was lagging well behind the rest of the population, with just over half of each group reporting that they’re at least partially vaccinated.

“The Delta variant has clearly proven that the unvaccinated community are deeply vulnerable, and they’ve put their lives in jeopardy … not just their lives, but the lives of their co-workers, family and neighbors,” said de León, who also told told the Times he believes shots should be mandated by a certain date. Likewise, Cedillo said that mandating vaccination for city workers seemed to him like “something we should be doing.”

Ridley-Thomas released a statement on Monday evening saying that at Wednesday’s council meeting he’ll introduce a motion directing staff to develop a policy to require all city employees be fully vaccinated and to report their vaccination status to the city.

“Plain and simple—vaccinations are the only way out of this pandemic,” the statement reads. “They are the most effective way to prevent transmission and limit COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. If we want our economy to fully recover, if we want our children to be able to go to school without masks on, and if we want the most vulnerable members of our community to not end up in the hospital, we must all do our part and this motion is a step in the right direction. It’s time to get it done.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Eric Garcetti says the mayor “has been working urgently with city stakeholders toward policy changes to increase the employee vaccination rate and make the workplace safer for everyone.”

The City of Pasadena, which has its own health department, announced last week that it will require city employees to get vaccinated when at least one of the shots has gotten full Food and Drug Administration approval; unfortunately, that could take several more months. The FDA has set a goal date of January 22 for a decision on the Pfizer vaccine.

Pasadena City Manager Steve Mermell said of the measure, “The public has to come into contact with city employees. We want the city employees to be healthy, we want the public not to get ill.”

Los Angeles is in the throes of a troubling spike in COVID-19 cases, but the politicization of public health and vaccine misinformation have led to widespread hesitation and outright refusal among a portion of the population. Last week, Los Angeles averaged around 2,300 new cases a day. The vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated.

