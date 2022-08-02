President Biden on Monday revealed the annihilation of the al-Qaida leader who helped plot 9/11, and Afghanistan is objecting

Ayman al-Zawahri, the human who took command of the Saudi Arabian-funded 9/11 terrorist organization al-Qaida after Osama bin Laden was shot in the face by U.S. military operatives and dumped in the ocean in 2011, is dead.

The terrorist commander, who also plotted the 911 attacks, was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan as part of a Central Intelligence Agency operation, the Associated Press reports.

“He will never again, never again, allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven because he is gone and we’re going to make sure that nothing else happens,” President Joe Biden said in an address from the White House, formally announcing the operation’s success. “This terrorist leader is no more.”

The strike was carried out by the CIA, five people familiar with the termination of al-Zawahri who spoke on the condition of anonymity told AP, but neither Biden nor the White House has detailed the agency’s involvement in the assassination.

Biden, however, paid tribute to the U.S. intelligence community in his remarks, noting that “thanks to their extraordinary persistence and skill” the operation was a success.

A senior administration official who briefed reporters on the operation on condition of anonymity said “zero” U.S. personnel were in Kabul, according to AP.

U.S. military officials, including Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, have said al-Qaida was trying to reconstitute in Afghanistan, where it faced limited threats from the Taliban, which has returned to power despite decades of U.S. intervention. Military leaders have warned that the group still aspired to attack the U.S.

After his killing, the White House underscored that al-Zawahri had continued to be a dangerous figure.

A senior administration official told AP that al-Zawahri had continued to “provide strategic direction,” including urging attacks on the U.S., while in hiding. He had also prioritized to members of the terror network that the United States remained al-Qaida’s “primary enemy,” the official said.

Biden stated, “We make it clear again tonight: That no matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out.”

For its part, Afghanistan’s Taliban government confirmed the airstrike, but did not mention al-Zawahri or any other casualties. The Taliban said only that it “strongly condemns this attack and calls it a clear violation of international principles and the Doha Agreement”—the 2020 U.S. pact with the Taliban that led to the withdrawal of American forces, a U.S. military and moral disaster which some may remember.

“Such actions are a repetition of the failed experiences of the past 20 years and are against the interests of the United States of America, Afghanistan, and the region,” the Taliban statement said.

