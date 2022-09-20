Three plaintiffs who say they were injured in a 2020 automobile accident in Brentwood that was allegedly caused by Christopher Schwarzenegger

A judge has consolidated two separate lawsuits filed by three plaintiffs who say they were injured in a 2020 automobile accident in Brentwood that was allegedly caused by a son of actor and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

On Monday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael E. Whitaker combined the cases brought by plaintiffs Maryam Pirian and Manouchehr Pirian, as well as the complaint of Gad Kakanyisa, into one lawsuit over which he will preside.

The accident occurred Oct. 30, 2020. The Pirians, both now 77, say they were driving south on Carmelina Avenue at Sunset Boulevard when Christopher Schwarzenegger’s vehicle collided with theirs. Kakanyisa, 51, was driving the second car allegedly struck by the actor’s son. All three plaintiffs named both Schwarzeneggers and the actor’s company, Oak Productions Inc., as defendants.

Defense attorneys filed a motion June 9 asking that the two cases be combined, arguing that the previously separate lawsuit claims of the Pirians and Kakanyisa “arise from common questions of law and fact,” an argument that convinced the judge to grant the request.

The newly consolidated lawsuit is separate from one brought by 33-year-old Saam Takaloo against another Schwarzenegger son, actor and fitness model Joseph Baena, that is before Judge Daniel M. Crowley. Takaloo alleges he was injured when his vehicle was struck by one driven by Baena on the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway in Culver City on April 5, 2021. His lawsuit names the same defendants.

Baena is Schwarzenegger’s son with his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena, during an alleged affair that prompted the actor’s former wife, Maria Shriver, to file for divorce in 2011 when it became public. Baena, 24, is a contestant on the current season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Takaloo is seeking a default judgment of more than $650,000 against Oak Productions.

