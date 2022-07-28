Christian Walker, Son of Herschel, Promises to Leave California

Christian Walker, conservative son of NFL great and GOP Senate candidate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, says he’s fleeing California even as he was starting to almost make a name for himself on social media by deriding Los Angeles elites who don’t meet with his traditional working class standards.

Walker, 22, says the Golden State is crushing his libertarian spirit and so he is leaving to be with others of his kind in Florida.

“I’M ESCAPING CALIFORNIA AND MOVING TO FLORIDA!!!” the 22-year-old tweeted Tuesday. “California has been ruined by the left. They punish hard work and reward bad behavior. I’m off to somewhere that supports my values and protects it’s residents. SEE YOU IN MIAMI, DESANTIS-LAND, FLORIDA”

I’M ESCAPING CALIFORNIA AND MOVING TO FLORIDA!!! California has been ruined by the left. They punish hard work and reward bad behavior. I’m off to somewhere that supports my values and protects it’s residents. SEE YOU IN MIAMI, DESANTIS-LAND, FLORIDA 😍🍊☀️ pic.twitter.com/kAneFVD15u — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) July 26, 2022

For those unfamiliar with Walker and his work, he is the host of the podcast Uncancellable, although that appears to have gone on hiatus since June 10. We’re not sure how that is a job, but possibly something savvy is happening there.

Otherwise, there’s the tweeting. With 265.6K followers, Christian Walker is at least a semi-influencer. And it’s worth noting that the last time we caught up with Walker’s Twitter adventures, in December 2021, he had 181K followers.

At the time, he was giving it to Washington about the high price of gas while wearing a $1,295 Givenchy hoodie. “Y’all said Joe Biden was gonna be the great unifier?” Walker demanded in the tweeted video. “This is divisive to my bank account and my hard earned money. Screw your unity. You think this is unifying… Joe Biden, this is Joe Biden for you. Families struggling to afford to get to work.”

Although many of the more strident responses left Walker unfazed, he took note when Keith Edwards, onetime advisor to Democratic U.S. Senator from Georgia Jon Ossoff—who will be Senior Sen. to Herschel Walker’s Senator Jr. should Walker defeat Sen. Raphael Warnock in November—noted that Christian Walker is the scion of a football empire.

“His dad is Herschel Walker,” Edwards wrote. “He’s never worked a day in his life.”

Walker replied, “I worked at Williams Sonoma at the cash register, while winning two world championships, and skipping a grade. I’ve done more in a year than you’ve done in a lifetime. Jealous POS.”

I worked at Williams Sonoma at the cash register, while winning two world championships, and skipping a grade. I’ve done more in a year than you’ve done in a lifetime. Jealous POS. https://t.co/iGNkhpVwdI — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) December 13, 2021

At 16, Walker won the 2016 World Championship of All Star Cheerleading at Disney World as a member of the Spirit of Texas Royalty coed cheer squad, but it is unclear what competition earned him a second title.

More recently, Walker claimed that singer Kehlani called him an asshole at a Starbucks.

With his Florida announcement, some Twitter users made remarks such as:

Christian Walker is moving to a state that has a “don’t say gay” bill. 🤦‍♂️ — Wes Walser (@WalserWes) July 26, 2022

And:

What Walker’s critics conveniently fail to reflect is that Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law is aimed at school children. Regardless of Walker’s words and antics, it is on the record that he participated in a top-tier, national high school cheerleading event, so we may assume that he is at least 16.

