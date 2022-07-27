At a performance in New Jersey on Sunday night, the comic spoke publicly about the infamous incident with Will Smith at the Oscars

Unless you’ve been bushwhacking through the Yukon for the past six months, clothed in nothing but beaver pelts and starting fires with a stick, you’ve probably heard (if you didnt see the baffling moment for yourself) that Willard Smith—yes, it’s actually Willard—marched on stage at the Oscars and slapped a very famous comedian silly in front of millions on live TV.

The victim of Smith’s absurdly public hissy fit was, of course, comedian Chris Rock. This week, speaking directly about the incident for the first time since the week it happened in late March, Rock is telling the world, “I’m not a victim, motherf–ker.”

At a show in New Jersey on Sunday, Rock was performing alongside comedian Kevin Hart and decided to again talk about the assault. What he said was, in fact, both serious and funny.

“Yeah, that sh-t hurt, motherf–ker. But I shook that sh-t off and went to work the next day … I don’t go to the hospital for a paper cut,” Rock said, as was first reported by US Weekly.

The joke came during a bit Rock was performing satirizing so-called victim culture. The comedian also referred to his attacker as “Suge Smith,” alluding to the former CEO of Death Row Records who is currently in prison for voluntary manslaughter.

The 57-year-old comic and actor seemed reluctant to comment on the wildly controversial incident for the past several months, only telling fans at a show in Boston just a few days after the assault, “I’m still kind of processing what happened. So at some point, I’ll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and funny.”

Since the notorious slap, Smith’s membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been revoked for 10 years—though the actor, who took home the Best Actor Oscar moments after he assaulted a presenter, resigned from the organization prior to the announcement of the ban.

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said in a statement announcing his resignation. “I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

