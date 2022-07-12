Caught on Tape: Beverly Hills Jan. 6 Rioter Regrets Plea Deal

Gina Bisignano apologized for joining the Capitol attack, but told MAGA pals she’s sorry for “getting in trouble,” not so much the rest of it

Beverly Hills cosmetologist Gina Bisignano told a judge she’s sorry for participating in the January 6 Capitol riot with fellow MAGA diehards, but she’s apparently not that sorry.

Bisignano took a deal last August, pleading guilty to six counts in front of Judge Carl Nichols, who could sentence her to 41 to 51 months in federal prison for felonies including obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder. However NBC News just obtained a recording of a call between the beauty expert and other Trump supporters from this past January, and the audio indicates that she’s not really all that disappointed in herself.

In the conversation Bisignano says she was clever in making her apology, but that she remains adamant in her belief that the election was stolen, her behavior was “righteous,” and she has some regrets about pleading out.

“I said, ‘Your Honor, I’m sorry for going into the Capitol,'” Bisignano reportedly says in the recordings. “I said ‘Your honor, I apologize.’ He goes ‘Thank you. Thank you.’ I said ‘You’re welcome.’ But I didn’t say what I’m sorry for. I’m sorry for being in a federal building and getting in trouble. But I believe what I believe, and everybody knows that.”

Specifically with regards to the plea, which requires her cooperation in testifying against others being prosecuted for similar crimes, Bisignano told her sympathetic listeners, “If I could do it again, I wouldn’t. If you don’t have to do it, if you could hold it out, don’t do it. I wish I didn’t. Just wait it out, wait it out. I wish that I was stronger, because I was so weak when I signed it.”

Weak because, according to this call with Trump supporters, she was living in fear of going to jail. So scared, she claimed, that she didn’t even read the deal she signed.

“I was forced to do a plea deal because I was so damn scared for my life, and I don’t even know what I signed, because I couldn’t even get myself out of bed,” she said, according to NBC News.

Complaining that navigating the legal system with a lawyer cost her $80,000, she warned, “They corner you into a plea deal. I can’t spend any more money on an attorney, I can’t go back to prison.”

Bisignano was arrested by authorities because she was seen on video storming the Capitol while stating her intent was to “break into Congress,” and encouraging others to “break the window,” before encouraging the crowd to climb through it. Others also caught her on camera yelling conspiracy theories through a bullhorn on the walls of the Capitol.

Like many others in the MAGA camp, she stated in this call that she believes “Trump’s coming back,” and that the riot “wasn’t the president’s fault at all.”

This call took place the same day former President Donald Trump said at a rally in Conroe, Texas that he would consider pardoning Jan. 6 riot defendants if they voted him back into the White House in 2024.

“If I run and if I win we will treat those people from January 6 fairly,” Trump said of more than 725 arrested in connection with the attack. “And if it requires pardons we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”

Meanwhile, Bisignano seemed to changed her story a little bit when speaking to NBC about the recordings.

“I didn’t say I regret the plea deal,” she explained. “I think people should take plea deals… own up to what you did, and move forward.”

It is hard to move anywhere in prison, after all.

“I want to help, because I want to get out of this mess,” Bisignano said. “What am I going to do, be like all these other people and try to fight something that we’re never going to win?”

