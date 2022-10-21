Car Robbers Snatch Lana Del Rey’s Camera, Book Manuscript and Music

The Grammy nominee revealed she had several belongings stolen when thieves broke into her car on Melrose Ave this year

Lana Del Rey has shared that she was the victim of a car break-in on Melrose Ave. earlier this year. During the vehicular smash-and-grab her backpack was taken, containing her computer, several hard drives, and a camcorder.

“A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place [sic] and I stepped away for a minute,” she said in an Instagram Live video Wednesday. “And the one time I left my backpack inside my car, someone broke all of the windows and took it.”

Del Rey says the camcorder contained family footage and the biggest blow was a 200-page book she had been working on for Simon & Schuster.

“I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon and Schuster—which I didn’t have backed up on the cloud,” she added. “And despite that, people are still able to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos.”

She continued by asking fans to not look for the leaks, as it is not intended for release yet, and said losing the book was particularly hard.

“Please don’t listen to the music if you hear it because it’s not coming out yet,” Del Rey said. “And, in terms of the book, I loved the book that I lost with all of my heart and put a lot of passion into it. And in terms of the camcorders, we shall see what happens with that.”

Del Rey closed out the now-deleted series of videos by ensuring fans that her ninth album is still on the way—something they have been eagerly anticipating.

“I just want to mention that despite all of this happening, I am confident in the record to come—despite so many safety factors in so many different levels,” she said. “I really want to persist and make the best art I can.”

For now, fans can get a taste of what is to come on “Snow on the Beach,” a collaboration song off Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, Midnights, releasing Oct. 21.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today