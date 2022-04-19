Can Tucker Carlson’s Bizarrely Beefy ‘End of Men’ Teaser Be Real?

The promo trailer for an upcoming episode of the Fox News anchor’s doc series is so weird people think it’s fake

Fox News talker Tucker Carlson made the world facepalm yet again over the weekend when he unveiled the teaser trailer for an upcoming episode of his documentary series—in which a nude man tans his genitals in some sort of doomsday device to the sound of “Also Sprach Zarathustra” while more males in various stages of undress toss tires, chop wood and otherwise cavort.

Exactly what the episode of Tucker Carlson Originals, titled, “The End of Men,” is all about is anyone’s guess, but along with the bountiful helping of beefcake imagery and the 2001 score, a male voice—possibly British—warns, “Once a society collapses then, you’re in hard times. Hard iron sharpens iron, as they say, and those hard times inevitably produce men who are tough, men who are resourceful, men who are strong enough to survive.”

The Mad Max-evoking voice artist then sums up this bit of Carlson cosplay fan-fiction with, “And then they go on to reestablish order… And so the cycle begins again.”

Nikki McCann Ramirez, an associate research director at Media Matters, tweeted the video (via the Independent) alongside the caption, “I promise you are not prepared for Tucker’s latest montage”.

I promise you are not prepared for Tucker's latest montage pic.twitter.com/8tdvYTW2cn — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 16, 2022

“This is so gay,” noted veteran Star Trek actor George Takei.

This is so gay. https://t.co/KPNCog3y9I — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 16, 2022

Republican Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger offered, “This is actually real. Evidently he likes men without shirts, which may explain the Putin obsession.”

This is actually real. Evidently he likes men without shirts, which may explain the Putin obsession. https://t.co/tBl2FPq2nT — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) April 17, 2022

Megan Hunt, a Democratic state senator from Nebraska, added simply, “Whatever you do, don’t say gay.”

Whatever you do, don’t say gay https://t.co/wbg7qlObw7 — Senator Megan Hunt 😷 (@NebraskaMegan) April 16, 2022

But, despite whatever male anxiety Carlson may or may not be suffering, can this thing even be real?

According to Snopes, mostly.

“The viral, 49-second clip was entirely authentic and was taken from a real trailer, which was posted to Carlson’s own website on April 15,” the myth-busting website reports.

However, the clip all the fuss is about has been shortened from the original, and the edited version “cut out relevant expository framing and context that was included in the original, and gave the slightly misleading impression that Carlson’s trailer consisted entirely of muscular, half-dressed men exhibiting their physical prowess.”

Well, you can view the original in all its meaty glory here. But beware: it doesn’t get better the longer it goes.

