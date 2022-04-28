California Woman Vanishes After Connecting on OKCupid

No one has heard from Leslie Ben-Iesau since April 15, when she told her sister a date was coming to pick her up

A California woman who “met” someone on the dating app OKCupid two weeks ago has been missing ever since.

Leslie Ben-Iesau of Sacramento hasn’t been seen or heard from by her family since April 15, when she told her sister Caroline that someone she had connected with on the dating app was coming to pick her up for a date and she would speak to her later.

“She told me there was somebody on the way to come pick her up,” Leslie’s sister Caroline Ben-Iesau told Fox40. “And she would keep me informed. She would keep in touch and let me know. And that’s the last I heard from her.”

As time passed, however, Caroline became concerned when Leslie didn’t respond to her texts.

“I text her back, and I could see that message wasn’t going through, which is not like my sister,” she said. Leslie’s phone was also turned off on her birthday. There has been no activity on Leslie’s cell phone since her family last heard from her on April 15, according to information given by her cell phone provider.

Her family is worried about her. Leslie also has mental health issues, they said.

“Every day it feels like there’s another moment that something could be happening to her. Our family is just breaking down. We can’t eat. We can’t—hard to sleep,” Khandaria Alexander, Leslie’s other sister, told Fox 40.

Her family is reaching out to the public for any possible clues that might help find her.

“If anybody uses this site, OkCupid, I would like them to reach out if they have any information on a person that goes by the name of Bea. That would really help my family out—or to call the Sacramento Police Department,” Alexander told the news outlet.

Police said there was no indication of foul play.

