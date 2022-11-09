California Elects Robert Garcia, the First Gay Immigrant in Congress

Garcia, a Democrat who served eight years as Long Beach mayor, won 71 percent of the vote against John Briscoe

Long Beach mayor Robert Garcia is now the first LGBTQ+ immigrant to be elected to United States Congress. Garcia, who served as mayor for eight years, won his race for U.S. House in California’s 42nd District. He beat Republican John Briscoe, winning a handy 71 percent of the votes, ABC7 reports.

Garcia celebrated his victory on Twitter, posting a picture of him and his mother saying “Mom, we did it!”

He lost his mother to COVID and dedicated his win to her in his speech to supporters.

“That hard-working woman who worked in clinics, who cleaned houses, who was a true immigrant in every sense of the word, is why I’m here today,” Garcia told a crowd of supporters in Long Beach. “Why my brother is here today. Her fight and love for this country is what made us today.”

Garcia grew up in Southern California and is married to Matthew Mendez, who currently works as a professor of political science at California State University, Long Beach. Garcia first received endorsement from Equality California, the nation’s largest statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization.

He continued to celebrate his win on Twitter by announcing that he had got a call from President Joe Biden, congratulating him.

“Just got an incredibly gracious and inspiring call from President Joe Biden. He’s in great spirits and feeling good. I told him I’m ready to get to work. Thank you, @POTUS!”

Just got an incredibly gracious and inspiring call from President Joe Biden. He’s in great spirits and feeling good. I told him I’m ready to get to work. Thank you, @POTUS! — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) November 9, 2022

Garcia will fill the seat of Rep. Alan Lowenthal, who is retiring from Congress.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today