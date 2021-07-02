Caitlyn Jenner Suggests Moving Unhoused People Into ‘Big, Open Fields’

The Republican gubernatorial wannabe lobbed out the idea during an interview this week

Millionaire Olympian turned reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner has proven she has a lot to say on the subject of homelessness, and so far none of it’s gone over terribly well. In May, shortly after she announced that she’d challenge Governor Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election, she lamented that a fellow private jet owner she’s pals with was fleeing California for Arizona because he was sick of having to look at homeless individuals.

This week, in an interview with a local news station in San Fransisco, Jenner floated an idea that we suppose would make it easier for the wealthy to avoid having to set eyes on the unhoused: moving them into fields.

What fields, you ask?

Big, open ones.

Where exactly?

You know, “out in some place.”

Referencing tent encampments in a “destroyed” Venice Beach, Jenner said, “We have to clean that up. We have to provide some place for those people to go, whether it’s an open field out in some place, or if you notice at the veterans’ facility, there’s these big, open fields and a lot of places there.”

Twitter users were quick to point out that Jenner’s perhaps ill-conceived plan didn’t involve housing, just relocation.

Meanwhile, other Republicans who’ve declared their candidacy in the recall election scheduled for September 14 have begun unveiling their plans to tackle homelessness.

On Thursday, businessman John Cox—who ditched the bear and is currently traveling around the state with a giant ball of trash for some reason—is touting a course of action that involves making housing contingent on people agreeing to mental health and/or addiction treatment, ramping up and enforcing laws that criminalize camping, and rolling back environmental regulations he says make it harder to build housing quickly.

“Our plan gets to the heart of the homeless problem,” Cox said this week. “It gets homeless into treatment—by court order if necessary, and it gets our streets safe and clean once more. No politician in this race has a plan that will do that.”

