Bruce Willis is ‘Stepping Away’ From Acting Following Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis, 69, will be “stepping away” from acting due to a recent diagnosis of aphasia, according to his daughter Rumer’s Instagram.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” the post—signed by his wife, Emma Heming, his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, Tallulah, 28, Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7—reads.

The statement, which each family member also posted to their own Instagrams, continues, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Aphasia, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, is a disorder that affects the ability to speak, write, and understand language, and is caused by damage to the area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension. It is often the result of a stroke, but is also caused by head injury, brain tumor, infection, or dementia.

There are several different types of aphasia, depending on which area of the brain is affected and how badly the brain has been damaged.

Treatment includes speech-language therapy, as well as nonverbal communication therapies. “Some people with aphasia recover completely without treatment,” according to Johns Hopkins. “But for most people, some amount of aphasia typically remains.”

