Britney Spears’ Lawyer is Still Hunting Dad for Deposition

Since November, Britney Spears has be free of the conservatorship her father, Jamie Spears, controlled for 13 years, but the pop star is trying to get the old man to sit down and tell her—and her attorney—what he was doing with her money for more than a decade.

“Despite his demonstrably false claims that he has ‘nothing to hide’ and would therefore ‘hide nothing,’ James P. Spears has been running and hiding from his deposition and accounting for his misconduct—under oath—as required by law,” Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, states in a motion to compel Spears the Elder to submit to a deposition filed in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday, Page Six reports.

The legal burn continues, “Indeed, while representing that he would ‘unconditionally cooperate’ and act with ‘complete transparency without conditions,’ Mr. Spears has engaged in stonewalling and obstruction—for over six months—dodging his deposition and repeatedly failing to respond to simple requests for basic information.”

The accusations of misdeeds are many, including that Jamie bugged Britney’s bedroom with the help of Black Box Security, and, Rosengart claims in the filing, that Jamie paid for these alleged covert services with money from Britney’s own estate, and that he allegedly concealed this from the court, Page Six reports.

Rosengart also believes that Jamie Spears should just put aside his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and simply cooperate already.

“In sum, for self-serving (and, we submit, immoral) reasons, Mr. Spears appears intent on harassing and bullying his daughter, while stonewalling and obfuscating the facts. This must stop,” he demands.

Jamie Spears has maintained that he has not been abusive toward Britney or her estate.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.