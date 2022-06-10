Britney Spears’ Ex Crashes Wedding and Her Lawyer Swears Vengeance

Jason Alexander’s declaration of love while apparently trespassing at the pop star’s home on her wedding day did not charm her attorney

UPDATE: June 9, 7:40 p.m. — According to TMZ, Jason Alexander has been booked for trespassing, vandalism and 2 batteries related to his physical altercations with Britney Spears’ security, and is in custody.

Britney Spears was just about to enjoy her dream wedding to Sam Asghari at her Ventura County home Thursday afternoon when her (sort of) ex-husband Jason Alexander allegedly crashed the party.

According to multiple reports, he also allegedly announced, “I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash her wedding.”

Alexander, 40, shared some of his creeping on Instagram live stream. As he is seen walking through the home where Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, were preparing for their nuptials, he is intercepted by a security guard who appears to say, “You’ve got to leave,” Fox News reports.

Alexander responded, “Don’t put your hands on me. Please don’t put your hands on me.” He then inquired, “Where’s Britney?”

It’s unclear if he received an answer before walking out of the house and into the tent where crews were installing roses at an altar.

As People recounts the next scene, Brit’s jilted ex then proclaimed, “My name’s Jason Alexander. Britney invited me here. Britney Spears invited me here. She’s my first wife, my only wife. I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding.”

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department reports that Alexander was arrested for an out of county warrant and that he is not currently in jail.

Not exactly The Graduate, but Brit’s lawyer-protector, Mathew Rosengart, found it not at all moving, telling TMZ he’s “absolutely livid,” and vowing, “I am personally working with the sheriff’s department to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

When last we heard from Alexander in January, he was allegedly poking around uninvited at the Louisiana home of Britney’s mom, Lynne Spears and, naturally, sharing images of it on Instagram.

This will be the pop star’s third marriage. She got hitched to childhood sweetheart Alexander in January 2004 in Las Vegas but the romance was dashed just 55 hours later when the powers that be—including but limited to Britney’s mom—kiboshed the love with an annulment.

Spears, 40, and Kevin Federline, 44, were married from September 2004 until 2007, and had two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. Unfortunately, the kids won’t be attending the wedding.

“Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” a lawyer for Federline told ET. “They are excited that this will be a positive development for her post-conservatorship life.”

