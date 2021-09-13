Police Say Missing ‘Doctor Who’ Actor Tanya Fear Has Been Found Safe

A Twitter account had been collecting leads about the whereabouts of actress Tanya Fear, a British actress living in L.A.

UPDATE: 1:45 P.M. — A few days after a missing persons report was filed with the Los Angeles Police Department—and just hours after multiple media outlets reported on the matter)—actor Tanya Fear has reportedly been located safe.

The LAPD confirmed to both EW and ABC 7 that Fear had been found and that her family had been notified, but a Twitter account set up to generate leads about the actor’s whereabouts said it was still awaiting verification.

Hi everyone, We are aware various media outlets are stating Tanya has been found. We have not received such verification at this time. We are anxious to confirm the same. — #FindTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 13, 2021

SEPTEMBER 13, 11 A.M.— Tanya Fear, a British actress who appeared on an episode of BBC’s sci-fi series Doctor Who, has been reported missing in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress was initially reported as last seen on September 9 in the Hollywood Bowl area, where she reportedly lives. However, it was reported more recently that Fear was spotted on Sunday at the Trader Joe’s on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, but her family has yet to locate her.

Those close to the London native have created a Twitter account to get the word out about the actress’ disappearance, and are urging the public to use the #FindTanyaFear hashtag to gather information about her whereabouts.

“We are deeply worried about Tanya’s whereabouts, she is a bubbly, intelligent young woman who studied at Christ Hospital Boarding School and King’s College University in London,” Fear’s uncle, Jonathan Marimo, said in the statement.

Fear is described as being 5′ 4″ and weighing about 140 pounds; she has brown eyes and dark, curly hair. She was last seen wearing a light brown or camel-colored short sleeve shirt with a collar and dark plaid bottoms with red and white stripes.

Hi Everyone, we now have updated posters that give a bit more info and show the type of hairstyle Tanya currently has. Please can we get these new posters circulating. Thanks in advance. #FindTanyaFear pic.twitter.com/dq2ZJTBIg5 — #FindTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 13, 2021

Fear moved to L.A. after landing roles on Doctor Who and in the 2016 independent film A Moving Image, according to the statement. She’s been living in L.A. on and off for the last six years.

“I am devastated about this situation, and I appeal to anyone with information to please come forward to bring our daughter back home safely,” Fear’s mother, Yvonne Marimo, said in a statement.

According to KTLA, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a missing persons report was filed on September 9.

Fear’s family said on Twitter that they are applying for visas to come to the U.S. to look for her.

