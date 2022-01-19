Brianna Kupfer Stabbing Suspect Arrested in Pasadena

Pasadena Police located and arrested 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith on Wednesday morning in connection with the murder of Kupfer

Update on Wednesday, Jan. 19: A man who is suspected of fatally stabbing 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer at a Hancock Park furniture store has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

The suspect, 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith, was located and taken into custody by Pasadena police about 11:50 a.m. in the area of East Colorado Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue, Los Angeles police confirmed via Twitter.

Los Angeles police, who identified the suspect Tuesday evening, thanked the public for their assistance in locating him. No further details were available.

We can confirm, Shawn Laval Smith, the suspect responsible for the murder of Brianna Kupfer is in custody, after being located and detained by Pasadena PD around 11:50am this morning in the area of Fair Oaks and Colorado Blvd. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 19, 2022

Update on Tuesday, Jan. 18: Los Angeles police are requesting the public’s assistance in finding the man who fatally stabbed 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer in a random attack last week at a furniture store in Hancock Park.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday that they are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the suspect.

Councilman Paul Koretz said rewards, including public and private donations, now total more than $250,000, NBC Los Angeles reports. He read a statement from Kupfer’s family during a news conference on Tuesday.

“This is exactly the type of community support Brianna sought to provide in everything she did,” the statement said. “Please take the time to hug and cherish your family today as Brianna would’ve wanted.”

Thursday, Jan. 13: A 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death Thursday afternoon while working at a Hancock Park furniture store by a man who is still on the loose.

Brianna Kupfer of Pacific Palisades was working alone at the Croft House furniture store in the 300 block of La Brea Avenue, near Beverly Boulevard, when a man entered the store, attacked her and stabbed her to death with a knife, Los Angeles police said. The man was last seen exiting the store through the back and heading northbound in the alley, according to video surveillance footage.

The assailant, described as a man, was wearing a dark hoodie with skinny jeans, dark shoes, sunglasses, and a white N95 mask, police said. Based on evidence discovered by detectives at the scene, the suspect is believed to be homeless.

A customer found Kupfer and called 911 shortly before 2 p.m. She was pronounced dead by paramedics, and police said they have evidence to believe that she did not know the killer.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

