Boyle Heights Massacre 1 of 11 Deadly Shootings in U.S. Over Weekend

Three people were killed and four wounded in a shooting on Sunday Boyle Heights, which is believed to be the deadliest incident in L.A. this year

Three people were killed and four others were left wounded after a shooting took place early Sunday morning at a warehouse in Boyle Heights, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting, which is believed to be the deadliest incident in Los Angeles so far this year, happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Lorena Street, the Los Angeles Times reports. Officers responding to the scene said that upon arrival they discovered three males who had been shot.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified two of the men as Los Angeles residents Randy Tyson, 25, and Daniel Dunbar, 27; they had both died at the scene, the office said.

A third man found at the scene was pronounced dead later at a local hospital. He has not yet been identified, according to police. As of Monday morning, one person was hospitalized and remained in critical condition while two others were in stable condition at a local hospital; a fourth victim was treated and released, police said. No arrests have been made, LAPD spokesman Bruce Borihanh told the Times.

Authorities said the shooting took place at a party that had featured a performance by Huntington Park rapper Money Sign $uede earlier in the evening. The artist offered condolences to the victims in an Instagram post.

“I pray for all the people who were injured and died last night. My condolences and heart goes out to all the families of this hurt,” the artist said, adding that he had already made it home when he heard the news. “Sorry to everyone im good off shows for a minute … to those who still supporting me thru it all, I love you!”

LAPD Detective Frank Carrillo said that semi-automatic weapons were used in the shooting; detectives are still trying to determine who is a suspect and who is a victim among those discovered at the scene, he added. Carrillo told the Times that this is believed to be the deadliest shooting incident in L.A. this year.

That’s still unclear, though, as gun violence has ramped up not only in L.A. but across the country. According to the Gun Violence Archive, at least 11 mass shootings occurred throughout the country this weekend. As of early Monday afternoon, the organization reported that, including the Boyle Heights mass shooting, a total of 11 people had been killed and 45 more were wounded from gun violence across the nation over the weekend.

In Denver, two people were killed and four others seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at a house party, authorities reported; in Antioch, Tennessee, police said an exchange of gunfire believed to be connected to a birthday party on Saturday at an apartment complex pool left two dead and two others injured; other shooting incidents this weekend took place in Detroit, Chicago, New Orleans, Austin, Louisville, Atlanta, and Roseville, Michigan, The Hill reports.

So far, the Gun Violence Archive has documented 267 mass shootings in the U.S in 2022. The organization defines mass shootings as incidents in which four or more people, not including the shooter, were shot or killed.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of 20 senators on Sunday announced they reached an agreement on “a commonsense proposal” to prevent future shootings similar to the shocking events in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School. The proposal has the support of at least 20 senators—including 10 Republicans. This could mean that a final bill may clear the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP-led filibuster.

President Joe Biden praised the proposal, saying it “would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades,” and pledged to sign any legislation.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.