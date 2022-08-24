‘Boy Meets World’ Star Ben Savage Makes WeHo City Council Run

West Hollywood is facing unique challenges and the Disney veteran, 41, says his longtime home needs new blood

From soaring crime rates to dirty politics and murder, West Hollywood has been facing its own unique set of challenges as it braves the post-pandemic. And if the situation calls for some unique civic leaders as the city assails the future, TV’s Ben Savage says he’s the man for the job.

Savage, 41, played Cory Matthews on ABC’s Boy Meets World for seven seasons starting in 1993. He also played Matthews on Disney Channel’s tragically short-lived 2014-2017 Girl Meets World, in which we find Cory and Topanga (Danielle Fishel) raising daughter Riley (Rowan Blanchard)—for whom hijinks inevitably ensue whenever she links up with best friend Maya (Sabrina Carpenter).

West Hollywood, meanwhile, is experiencing some seriously joy-killing realities of late.

The city just canceled its Halloween parade—the biggest and best-known in L.A.—for the third year in a row, perhaps permanently, for reasons that satisfy no one. In March, crime was up 137 percent over last year. In June, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s West Hollywood station issued a warning against out-of-control pickpockets. And onetime WeHo political force Ed Buck was finally punished in April after years of crimes that ended in the drug-poisoning deaths of two men.

As ABC7 reports, Savage has lived in the neighborhood for 18 years.

“In recent years,” Savage states on his campaign website, “people have become disappointed with the direction the city is heading. Residents and community leaders have expressed frustration with the political divisiveness and loss of a sense of community. People are eager for leaders who can talk to each other, build coalitions, work together on common sense policies and put the interests of the city and residents above their own.”

Perhaps sensing the mood among his neighbors, or perhaps merely saying what every candidate ever has said, Savage added, “We need new leaders with a fresh perspective who are ready to begin tackling these issues. We need to restore faith in city government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to the city’s most pressing issues.”

If even a few of the life lessons Mr. Feeny taught Cory struck home with Savage, he’s already learned more than some council members.

