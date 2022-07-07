A river of fake blood spilled down the steps of City Hall as RiseUp4AbortionRights staged the protest on Wednesday morning

Four women were arrested in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday at a protest against the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision on abortion.

The group, RiseUp4AbortionRights, staged a “die-in” Wednesday morning, in which the four demonstrators chained themselves to the front of City Hall in a “river of fake blood,” and wore bloody pants “to represent the women who will die due to the Supreme Court ruling overturning the legal right to abortion,” organizers said.

ACTIVISTS IN LOS ANGELES POUR “BLOOD” DOWN THE STEPS OF CITY HALL AFTER CHAINING THEMSELVES TO THE BUILDING IN PROTEST OF THE SUPREME COURTS OVERTURNING ROE V WADE. pic.twitter.com/yBwQ0Mi8P4 — Mike Ade (@bellikemike) July 6, 2022

ACTIVISTS CHAIN THEMSELVES TO THE CITY HALL IN LOS ANGELES AND POUR “BLOOD” DOWN THE STEPS OF THE BUILDING TO PROTEST THE SUPREME COURT OVERTURNING ROE V. WADE. #roevwade#AbortionRightsAreHumanRights #AbortionRights pic.twitter.com/Jof14QuMzE — Rise4AbortionRightsLA (@Rise4AbortionLA) July 6, 2022

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that four people were taken into custody for failure to disperse and trespassing, but no further information was available.

RiseUp4AbortionRights has been organizing regular demonstrations in downtown Los Angeles and in other cities across the United States since the Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn 1973’s Roe v Wade ruling on June 24.