Blink-182’s Travis Barker Rushed to L.A. Hospital: Mystery Malady Revealed

God save me,” the 46-year-old rocker tweeted the morning he was sped to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for a frightening medical emergency

Blink-182 drummer and husband of reality-TV star Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, was reportedly hospitalized for pancreatitis, multiple sources connected to the family told TMZ.

The 46-year-old rock star went to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center near Calabasas on Tuesday morning after experiencing a health scare before being rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. for additional care.

According to TMZ, Barker’s pancreas became inflamed due to a recent colonoscopy procedure. His symptoms included nausea, intense stomach pain, and vomiting.

Photos posted by the outlet showed Barker being wheeled out on a stretcher, while holding his right hand up, displaying his distinct skull tattoo. Kardashian, who was by his side, was wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.

That same morning, about 10:45 a.m., Barker tweeted the eerie words “God save me.” It’s unclear whether he was posting about his own medical emergency, or simply referring to the song he collaborated on with Machine Gun Kelly.

Shortly after the news broke out, Barker’s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, posted on her Instagram story, “Please send your prayers,” along with a pleading face emoji. She also posted then deleted an image on TikTok of her holding her father’s hand while he laid in a hospital bed, TMZ reports.

According to People, Barker was hospitalized and readmitted due to complications from the blood clots found in both of his arms in 2018. He also suffered from a staph infection and a bacterial skin infection known as cellulitis that can cause swelling and pain.

A decade prior, Barker was hospitalized for three months with third degree burns that covered 65 percent of his body after surviving a plane crash that killed two pilots and two of his close friends, he told Men’s Health in 2021. Barker said the incident, in which four of the six passengers died, prompted him to quit prescription drugs.

Barker’s latest health scare comes roughly a month after he tied the knot with Kardashian in Portofino, Italy. Their steamy romance, which sparked in 2021, was closely documented in Hulu’s new reality series, The Kardashians.

