Billie Eilish Gets Restraining Order Against Invader at Parents’ L.A. Home

An accused stalker allegedly entered the L.A. property of Billie Eilish’s parents 5 times since late December before breaking into the house

Billie Eilish has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man who allegedly broke into her parents’ Los Angeles home and has appeared on the property several times in the past few weeks, TMZ reports.

Christopher A. Anderson, 39, had turned up “unannounced and uninvited” at Eilish’s childhood home five times in recent weeks, the “Bad Guy” singer said in court filings.

In one episode, on December 29, he left a white flower and a handwritten note at the house’s gate. He proceeded to “profess his love” for Eilish, her father, Patrick O’Connell, wrote in a declaration connected with the court filing, according to NBC News. Anderson “claimed that at some point in time Billie had been watching Mr. Anderson and writing songs about Mr. Anderson, and that Mr. Anderson really wanted to meet Billie,” O’Connell wrote.

Eilish, 21, says she does not know Anderson.

In Anderson’s fifth and most recent alleged trespass, on January 5, he is accused of jumping a fence, entering the property, and breaking into the home. He was digging through the family’s personal papers when police responded to a call and arrested him for burglary. Eilish was not there at the time.

Eilish wrote in her court declaration that other strangers with unknown intent have shown up at the home, as well.

“Each such occasion, including the present one, causes me substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress over my personal safety and that of my father, mother, and brother,” the singer wrote. “I worry that someday one of these individuals will do something violent or extremely disturbing to me or one of my family members.”

The 2-bedroom Highland Park bungalow in question is also Eilish’s childhood home, where she was raised by two parents in the business, an actor/teacher mother and an actor father. It’s also where she recorded her hit record, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? with her collaborator-brother, Finneas, in his bedroom, which served as a recording studio, according to Rolling Stone.

This is not the first time Eilish has dealt potential stalkers. Her family’s address was leaked online in 2019, causing three “fans” to show up in one day, prompting the family to temporarily hire a bodyguard to sleep in the living room.

“It was really traumatizing,” Eilish, 18 at the time, said. “I completely don’t feel safe in my house anymore, which sucks. I love my house.”

As for her own abode, the young star “secretly” bought a Glendale horse ranch from British singer-songwriter Leona Lewis in 2019 for $2.3 million, according to Dirt. Thankfully, photos show a high entrance gate.

The temporary restraining order in L.A. remains in effect until a hearing next month.

