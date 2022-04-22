Bill Murray’s Alleged ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ Halts ‘Being Mortal’ Shoot

The film is Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut, which he also wrote and stars in alongside Murray and Seth Rogan

A complaint alleging that Bill Murray engaged in some kind of “inappropriate behavior” on the set of Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut, Being Mortal, got the production suspended according to Deadline.

There’s no word on who filed the complaint, and the investigation is active. Murray’s future role in the movie remains is unclear following the complaint, which was filed last week. Production was halted for three days on Monday and Searchlight Pictures ultimately decided to suspend production as the investigation continues. Cast and crew were told about the suspension last night in a letter sent out by the studio.

Searchlight told Deadline it does not comment during active investigations.

The film, starring Ansari, Murray, and Seth Rogan, was planned for a 2023 release. It is based on Atul Gawande’s nonfiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, about the limits of medicine when it comes to the end of life.

Ansari has had his own experience with accusations of inappropriate behavior. A woman told a web publication in 2019 that Ansari had used high-pressure tactics on her to try to talk her into sex during a date at his apartment.

The situation sparked a debate around the #MeToo movement, with some calling the situation harassment and others writing Ansari off as just a bad date.

Ansari addressed the situation on his Netflix special Right Now by saying, “Ultimately, I just felt terrible that that person felt that way.”

