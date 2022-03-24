Bill Gates’ Bachelor Beach House is a $43 Million Nightmare for Del Mar

The first $43M estate has been demolished and the custom rebuild has the billionaire’s future neighbors furious

Keep it down, Bill!

Three months of noisy construction on a six-bedroom, three-bathroom oceanfront estate which Bill Gates plans to use as his own custom San Diego “bachelor bad” has his neighbors in a knot, calling the constant noise a “nuisance” and a “hindrance,” according to the New York Post reports.

Real estate sources in Del Mar tell the paper that Gates has torn down the original 5,800 square-foot home and plans to turn it into something more befitting a billionaire who recently exited a 27-year marriage. The new property will span more than 6,000 square feet across a compound on four parcels when completed.

The $43M purchase, made in March of 2020, is the second-most expensive in the history of San Diego County. Actually, the house Gates reportedly smashed held the first place record as well—selling for $48.2 million in 2007.

“It’s been a nuisance,” one neighbor told the Post.

“They make a lot of noise, my baby can’t sleep,” another alleged. “It’s become a real hindrance on the whole neighborhood.”

A local realtor added, “The home they purchased was in immaculate condition, not exactly sure why he would want to tear it down.”

While these photos show the house in perfect condition pre-purchase, it seems Gates has gone for a gut renovation. He’s personally checked in on the progress twice in the last couple months, according to the Post, and hopes to be in the mansion by August.

Amenities planned for the stately bachelor palace include a 10-person jacuzzi with limestone flooring, a pool, a greenhouse, two guest houses, a health spa, and a theater. According to the Wall Street Journal, the home Gates demolished was once owned by Madeleine Pickens, former wife of Texas billionaire T. Boone Pickens.

A spokesman for Gates told the Post that the Microsoft mogul “does not own this property and he has never been there.”

The alleged $43 million purchase has also been reported by the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and Business Insider.

