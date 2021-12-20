Beverly Hills Police Investigating Antisemitic Fliers Related to COVID

”Senseless acts like this have no home here and will never be accepted. Our community is home to families of survivors of the Holocaust who have seen evil and will never give in to such attacks,” Beverly Hills City Council said in a statement

Beverly Hills police were investigating fliers filled with antisemitic theories regarding COVID over the weekend.

On Saturday, a resident reported finding hate-filled flyers. Officers surveyed the area and found flyers distributed throughout the southwest side of the city similar to those used in an incident on Nov. 28.

The flyer—a single sheet of paper—contains propaganda-style hate speech related to the COVID pandemic and the Jewish people. More than 200 flyers have been collected from the neighborhood.

The Beverly Hills City Council warned that acts of hatred toward members of the community would be rejected outright, issuing a statement saying, “As a city that is made up of a diverse population and being one of the only Jewish-majority cities outside of Israel, the city condemns this unwarranted hate speech that has been unsuccessfully used to disparage a community that has, and always will, stand strong together and fight hatred of any kind.

Senseless acts like this have no home here and will never be accepted. Our community is home to families of survivors of the Holocaust who have seen evil and will never give in to such attacks.”

The statement said the police department was investigating the incident and would provide additional patrols supplemented by private security throughout the city to ensure a safe holiday season.

A similar hate incident was being investigated in Pasadena, where antisemitic COVID-19-related fliers were left in a four-block area of the city stuffed in plastic bags and left on driveways.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.