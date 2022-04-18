Beverly Hills Gets Another Batch of Antisemitic Fliers on Passover

The pamphlets appeared during Hanukkah and now Passover, this time blaming Jews for the war in Ukraine

Once again, Beverly Hills residents found antisemitic flyers taped to their doors on a Jewish holiday. This time, residents at the northern end of the neighborhood started finding the pamphlets at about 7 a.m. Saturday, which was the morning following the first Passover Seder, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The flyers read, “Every Single Aspect of The Ukraine-Russia War is Jewish,” and contained a list of government officials who the author or authors noted are Jewish.

It’s round two for whomever is distributing the flyers. The previous batch appeared during Hanukkah last December and read, “Every Single Aspect of the COVID Agenda Is Jewish.”

Local organizations vow to fight back.

“The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles is aware of the dissemination of these disturbing antisemitic fliers,” chief operating officer Ivan Wolkind told Los Angeles. “We are working to fight the spread of antisemitic propaganda like this in our communities and our Community Security Initiative (CSI) is working with local law enforcement to hold the suspects accountable and make sure it is treated as a hate incident. These actions will not be tolerated as we stand together to fight hate.”

This was sent to me from a resident who woke up to this antisemitism at their front door along with other streets in our city and Los Angeles. During Passover and Easter weekend. Hate will NEVER Win. We are only stronger #antisemitism #neverforget pic.twitter.com/DvTgs5xXIO — Lili Bosse (@LiliBosse1) April 16, 2022

Saturday’s flyers were also distributed in Pasadena as well as in Texas and North Carolina.

The December and Saturday incidents appear to be part of a coordinated attempt by the Goyim Defense League, according to the Beverly Hills Courier. The group is described by the Anti-Defamation League as a “loose network of individuals connected by their virulent antisemitism.” Some of the December flyers were marked with their logo.

There has been a spate of anti-Semitic incidents in the greater Los Angeles area in the last year. In California, anti-Semitic incidents have risen by 40 percent over the last five years, Jeffrey Abrams, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League Los Angeles, told the Times.

