Betty White’s Estate—and Front Door—to Be Sold At Beverly Hills Auction

White’s showbiz memorabilia is up for grabs, plus paintings, clothes, and sentimental items

An exhibition of some of Betty White’s favorite things will be touring the world this summer, but the voyage will end in Beverly Hills, where Julien’s Auctions will be putting the iconic Golden Girl’s personal possessions on the block.

Items up for sale include jewelry, furnishings, artwork and clothing, as well as scripts, awards, and other memorabilia from the multiple Emmy-winner’s eight decades in showbusiness.

The live “Property from the Life and Career of Betty White” auction will take place on September 23-25. Highlights include:

White’s original director chair from The Golden Girls set ($1,000 – $2,000).

The Golden Girls pilot first draft script, read by White when considering taking the part of Rose ($1,000 – $2,000), as well as The Golden Girls production-used pilot script, signed by White ($1,000 – $2,000).

If you choose not to bid on such historic documents, there are also production-used scripts to be had from The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls, and Hot in Cleveland, some with annotations by White ($500 – $700 each lot).

Also on the block are White’s many awards and nomination certificates, such as her Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement award ($800 – $1,200).

Other awards include White’s 1994 Television Academy Hall of Fame award ($800 – $1,200); her 2015 People’s Choice Award for Favorite Icon ($800 – $1,200); her Emmy Award nomination certificates for The Golden Girls, Saturday Night Live, and Hot in Cleveland (range $300 – $700/lot).

Sentimental items from White’s marriage to her beloved third husband, Allen Lunden, include White’s gold leaf design wedding band with brilliant diamond set wedding band, as well as a gold leaf design wedding band worn by Ludden, with an interior engraving that reads, “6-14-63 I really do”—a reference to their June 14, 1963 wedding (each lot $600 – $800).

A 14 karat white gold necklace with a brilliant aquamarine sapphire gem pendant worn by White to the 28th Primetime Emmy Awards 1976 when she accepted her second Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Mary Tyler Moore Show ($1,000 – $2,000).

An oil on panel painting called “Waiting For His Master” by 19th century painter Sir Henry Edwin Landsmeer, featuring a King Charles spaniel poised by a velvet covered ottoman ($10,000 – $20,000).

As Betty’s Los Angeles home was known for its bright yellow shutters and door, also up for auction is the sunny, yellow-painted front door from White’s longtime Brentwood residence, complete with vintage brass cat door knocker ($2,000 – $3,000).

A large decorative needlepoint of exotic birds and butterflies that White made herself, which includes a photograph of White working on the needlepoint. ($4,000-$6000).

White’s life will be celebrated leading up to the auction, with Julien’s and Cunard Line bringing her collection on a transatlantic exhibition aboard the flagship Queen Mary 2 departing out of New York on August 5th and arriving into Southampton, UK on August 12th.

There will also be exhibitions from May 12-July 4 in Santiago, Chile, August 1-Sept. 11 in Kildare, Ireland. The final stop on the tour will be at Julien’s in Beverly Hills from Sept. 19-22, just ahead of the auction.

Betty White died last New Year’s Eve at the age of 99.

