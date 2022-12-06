Henrik Mosesi, a one-time Rodeo Drive attorney, is still a lawyer—despite the allegation that he took the exam for Edgar Sargsyan

The L.A. attorney publicly accused of impersonating his colleague at their Rodeo Drive firm while sitting for the California Bar Exam is still a licensed lawyer—months after trial testimony from his one-time business partner and admitted Armenian crime family figure revealed the scam to get the mobster a law license.

Henrik Mosesi, who is listed as a practicing attorney with a firm in Glendale, allegedly posed as Edgar Sargsyan, a career conman behind now-defunct Beverly Hills-based Pillar Law Group, where the walls were festooned with selfies of the phony attorney with prominent politicians including former President Barack Obama and California Governor Gavin Newsom. Mosesi, according to court records and Sargsyan’s testimony during the October trial of a former FBI agent convicted of corruption and bribery, used a fake ID and smudged fingerprints at a Sacramento testing site in February 2015 to pass the grueling exam for Sargsyan.

When the exam was passed, Sargsyan, Mosesi, and another lawyer in the firm, Art Kalantar (who is also still practicing law in Beverly Hills) attended a swearing-in ceremony that was overseen by now-embattled City Councilor Kevin de Leon, then-President pro tempore of the California State Senate. Soon afterward, Sargsyan threw a star-studded party at the members-only Grand Havana Room in Beverly Hills—a spot where Robert DeNiro, Jack Nicholson, and a slew of other A-list Hollywood celebrities maintain private humidors.

In attendance at the 2015 celebration were several crooked cops on the Armenian Mafia’s payroll: former FBI Agent Babak Broumand; former HSI agent Felix Cisneros; and former Glendale Detective John Balian. All are men who Sargsyan helped send to federal prison after he agreed to testify against them in court. It was on the eve of Broumand’s trial when Sargsyan confessed to his handlers that he had not disclosed to them that he’d been practicing law without a license (while simultaneously breaking it).

Court records accuse Sargsyan of using his California law license to pass messages for Mexican gang shot-callers during privileged attorney-client meetings in L.A. prisons; at the time these alleged communiqués took place, according to Sargsyan’s testimony, he was also helping run an identity theft and credit card ring out of Pillar Law Group, laundering some of that scam’s proceeds with more than $300,000 in political campaign donations made to candidates and parties across the country. On the stand, Sargsyan accused Mosesi and Kalantar of taking a cut of the credit card scheme’s profits. Mosesi, when called as a witness in Broumand’s trial, pleaded the 5th Amendment, which got the attention of California State Bar officials.

Rick Coca, the spokesman for the California Bar, told LAMag he is unable to disclose the existence of any specific disciplinary investigation into Mosesi, which, by law, would remain confidential.

“We are aware of the public allegations that Mr. Mosesi took the bar exam in the name of Edgar Sargsyan,” Coca said. “If true, these allegations could constitute a violation of Business and Professions Code section 6106, which provides that any act involving moral turpitude, dishonesty, or corruption may constitute a cause for disbarment or suspension.”

Mosesi and Kalantar have both repeatedly refused requests for comment on the serious allegations being publicly leveled against them by their one-time friend. Sargsyan was slated to be sentenced on a plethora of charges on Monday but after a federal judge agreed to a delay, he remains a free man until at least March 2023.

