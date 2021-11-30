Astroworld Family Tells Travis Scott to Keep His Funeral Money

“This isn’t a photo-op,” the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount told Scott when he offered to pay for the boy’s funeral and asked to meet them

Nine-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest of 10 people who died in the wake of Travis Scott’s November 5 Astroworld Festival, passed away on November 14 and was buried last Tuesday in Texas. The following day, Scott offered to pay for his funeral—an offer the family has rejected.

“Your client’s offer is declined,” Blount family attorney Bob Hilliard wrote in a letter obtained by Rolling Stone. “I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy.”



The offer was made through Scott’s lawyer, Los Angeles attorney Daniel Petrocelli, who is best known for representing Fred Goldman in the wrongful death suit against O.J. Simpson, as well as Donald Trump.

“Travis is devastated by the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival and grieves for the families whose loved ones died or were injured,” Petrocelli had written to Hilliard and his co-counsel, Ben Crump. “Travis is committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered and begin the long process of healing in the Houston community. Toward that end, Travis would like to pay for the funeral expenses for Mr. Blount’s son.”

Petrocelli also claimed in the November 24 letter that the offer would “have no effect” on the lawsuit brought by Ezra’s father, Treston Blount, against Scott and others. Scott, Drake, and Apple Music are also named in a $750 million suit brought by a Houston lawyer on behalf of some 150 concertgoers, as well as the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta Avila, who died at the festival.

In his response, Hilliard noted that Scott’s personal “devastation” is not comparable to what the Blounts are experiencing.

Describing that experience as “a faucet of unimaginable pain that has no off handle,” Hilliard wrote, “There may be, and I hope there is, redemption and growth for him on the other side of what this painful process will be—and perhaps one day, once time allows some healing for the victims and acceptance of responsibility by Mr. Scott and others, Treston and Mr. Scott might meet, as there is also healing in that.”

Hilliard continued, “To lose a child in the manner Treston lost Ezra compounds the pain. As a parent, Treston cannot help but agonize over the terrible idea that Ezra’s last minutes were filled with terror, suffering, suffocation, and worst of all, surrounded by strangers, his dad unconscious underneath the uncontrolled crowd.”

Scott’s people had previously reached out to Crump seeking an in-person meeting with the family, Hilliard told Rolling Stone.

“We were pretty firm: ‘With all due respect, no,’” he said. Regarding Scott, Hilliard added, “This isn’t a photo-op story here. This is a ‘who’s responsible and why’ type of investigation. And he’s on the short list.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.