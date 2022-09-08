Armie Hammer Doc Mistakes Bite Mark Tattoo for the Real Thing

The makers of “House of Hammer” included an image of body art, believing it to be grim evidence of a dark sexual predilection

Docuseries House of Hammer, which debuted Friday, is making some hasty edits after the fact. Talos Films has removed an image originally thought to be of a bite mark made by alleged abuser and aspiring cannibal Armie Hammer, according to People.

Hammer’s ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich is featured prominently in the Discovery+ three-parter, and her evidence from their 2020 relationship “includes text messages and voice notes allegedly sent by Hammer himself about their relationship and his fantasies.” Also shown was a photo of a bite mark Vucekovich described as having been inflicted on her by Hammer.

“Some viewers pointed out on TikTok and social media that a photo shown while Vucekovich described alleged injuries she sustained is a snapshot found online of a bite-mark tattoo,” People reports. Eagle-eyed viewers matched the photograph to a Pinterest image depicting an inked image of a child’s bite mark.

Vucekovich responded to the development in a statement to People: “When you are love-bombed, you receive multiple images in rapid succession. During my time with Armie, I received numerous messages including countless images and videos. The bite mark shown was a photo sent by Armie within our archived text thread and over a year later, I believed it to have been a photo of me given that I have dozens of photos depicting his abuse on my body. I have chosen to tell my story to shed light on what I experienced within my relationship in hopes others are not put in the same situation.”

Perhaps anticipating a gathering storm of misogyny on social media, the producers were quick to note that the image in question does not negate their support for, and belief in, claims made by Vucekovich and other accusers. “We are proud of those who came forward to share their truth to the public—including Courtney Vucekovich and Casey Hammer—and stand firmly behind the important message in this docuseries.”

House of Hammer documents extensive allegations against the Call Me By Your Name star. The series also traces the twisted history of his wealthy family, which his aunt, Casey Hammer, describes in the trailer as: “Magnify Succession a million times, and it was my family.”

As Hammer’s lawyer has previously, repeatedly stated: “All interactions between Mr. Hammer and his former partners were consensual. They were fully discussed, agreed upon in advance with his partners and mutually participatory. The stories perpetuated on social media were designed to be salacious in an effort to harm Mr. Hammer, but that does not make them true.”

Hammer also denied all allegation after dropping out of of the Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, stating, “I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today