AOC, the Squad and Others Arrested in U.S. Capitol Abortion Protest

More than a dozen Democratic lawmakers were arrested at an abortion rights rally outside of the Capitol on Tuesday

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to toss Roe v. Wade after 50 years, protests have broken out across the United States, including an abortion rights rally outside the U.S. Capitol Tuesday that resulted in the arrests of a whole team of Democratic lawmakers expressing their disdain for the ruling.

As the Hill reports, Democratic Reps. and members of “the Squad” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Cori Bush (Mo.) were busted at the rally, along with Jackie Speier (Calif.), Bonnie Watson Coleman (N.J.), Katherine Clark (Mass.), Andy Levin (Mich.), Alma Adams (N.C.), Veronica Escobar (Texas) and Carolyn Maloney (N.Y.).

At 1:20 p.m., U.S. Capitol Police announced on Twitter that they had begun the arrests, which ended in the apprehension of 16 lawmakers and 34 individuals total for obstruction, crowding, and incommoding.

We have already given our standard three warnings. Some of the demonstrators are refusing to get out of the street, so we are starting to make arrests. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) July 19, 2022

Ocasio-Cortez has been continually active in protests against the Supreme Court’s decisions and has shared her own survivor story with the public, explaining what her right to choose meant to her when she was raped in her 20s. In late June, she joined a rally at Union Square in New York City and recalled her experience to the crowd.

“I myself, when I was about 22 or 23 years old, was raped… I felt so alone that I had to take a pregnancy test in a public bathroom in midtown Manhattan,” the congresswoman said. “When I sat there waiting for what the result would be, all I could think was: Thank God I have, at least, a choice. Thank God I could, at least, have the freedom to choose my destiny.”

Following her arrest on Tuesday, one of her Instagram accounts—maintained by federal staff—shared a video of the incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (@repaoc)

“Today, Rep. AOC was arrested along with other members of Congress outside the Supreme Court for protesting in support of abortion rights,” the account wrote, adding, “#AbortionRightsAreHumanRights.”

