The ”Vampire Chronicles” author saw many of her books turned into major films, including ”Interview with the Vampire” and ”Queen of the Damned”

The “In Memoriam” segment of the Academy Awards is supposed to pay tribute to members of the film community who died over the past year. While this year’s presentation included such luminaries as Sidney Poitier, Ned Beatty, Peter Bogdanovitch, Betty White, Ivan Reitman and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died from an accidental shooting on the set of Rust, it did not include The Vampire Chronicles author, Anne Rice.

Although Rice’s work is the basis for major movies like Interview with the Vampire and The Queen of the Damned, which was Aaliyah’s last starring role, the author was notably absent from the memorial—along with Bob Saget, Norm McDonald, and Ed Asner.

Rice’s son, Chris Rice, who’s an author himself, took to Twitter to list his mother’s accomplishments not just as a writer, but as a writer who found success in Hollywood.

“Since the Academy Awards didn’t see fit to recognize her contributions in their In Memoriam segment this evening,” he wrote, “I’d like to take a moment to celebrate my big accomplishments in film. She wrote the screenplay for the big screen adaptation of INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE, which remained the top grossing R-rated film for many years after its release and received multiple Oscar nominations and a Golden Globe nomination for Kirsten Dunst’s performance as the child vampire Claudia.”

Rice continued, “Her novels QUEEN OF THE DAMNED and EXIT TO EDEN were also turned into major motion pictures… She spent years working with Hollywood studios to develop various projects, many of them horror classics from their own library of IP.

“Throughout much of her career, her connection to the entertainment industry remained vibrant and strong. While our family is saddened by this omission, especially in light of the influence and power that INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE had on so many subsequent vampire projects that followed, Anne’s accomplishment’s are undeniable and will live on forever among her loved ones and loyal readers.”

Howard Allen Frances O’Brien Rice, aka Anne Rice, died in December of 2021 at the age of 80. She wrote thirty novels, most notably The Vampire Chronicles series, which spanned more thirteen books and other media starting with 1976’s Interview with the Vampire. Rice also wrote erotica under the names Anne Rampling and A.N. Roquelaure. She also penned the memoir, Called Out of Darkness: a Spiritual Confession.

Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America President Jeffe Kennedy said in the group’s own in memoriam after Rice’s passing, “Anne Rice’s books were hugely influential, on me as a person and as a writer, and also on the entire genre. Her stories broke genre boundaries and explored themes few authors dared to bring into the light at that time.”

