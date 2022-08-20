Andrew Tate, Influencer of Young Males, Banned From Insta and Facebook

Critics—claiming Tate promotes misogyny, homophobia and violence to impressionable youngsters—are pushing TikTok to remove him next

Andrew Tate is now banned on Instagram and Facebook. Meta, the company that owns the two social media platforms, removed the former kickboxer and controversial influencer on Friday, according to BBC News.

Meta said Tate’s account, which had 4.7 million followers, violated policies on dangerous organizations and individuals. This move is in line with growing criticism of Tate. Though he considers himself a life coach, many accuse him of using the platforms to pitch misogyny, rape culture, homophobia and violence to an audience of young males.

Before Meta banished Tate, Twitter kicked him off its platform after he said women should “bear responsibility” for being sexually assaulted. Though Tate is now exiled from three major sites, he remains on TikTok, which appears to be his largest platform, with his hashtag boasting 13.2 billion views.

To that end, a change.org petition demanding Tate’s TikTok removal was launched last week. The petition had initially called on all social media platforms to remove Tate, but it is now targeting TikTok alone. The petition-starter says he plans to report the results to the company by the end of August. On Friday evening, more than 16,900 had signed the petition, which has a stated goal of 25,000.

The petitioners claim that Tate “has been preying upon the mental health of young men to manipulate, gaslight, and abuse them, which he then uses to groom these young men and boys into hating women, girls, and queer people.” They cited Tate’s “Hustler’s University,” a subscriber-based network where he preaches money-making tactics to primarily young men, as a vital means of recruitment for Tate.

Of course, both sides came out to express their feelings about Instagram and Facebook—on Twitter.

In one corner:

“but what about freedom of speech?” andrew tate has freedom of speech. he can say whatever he wants. but freedom of speech is not freedom of instagram. instagram is a company, not a constitutional right. — matt (@mattxiv) August 19, 2022

andrew tate deserved his bans idk why his 12 year old fans are saying the ban is "censorship" — Sincerely, Amity Blight (@Wmity_) August 19, 2022

Andrew Tate having his platform revoked is a GOOD thing! Being a misogynist isn’t funny. It isn’t smart and it’s certainly not going to get you a girlfriend. Cry freedom of speech but if Meta believes that the message he promotes breaches their guidelines. They can ban him. — Harry (@CFCHARRY27) August 19, 2022

However, even some of those who find Tate to be a run-of-the-mill, weirdo turd contend that censorship is censorship is censorship.

The Andrew Tate Meta/IG ban is wild. I know this dude is a menace and says a lot of pocket things but was it really deserving of a platform ban? 🤔 — Omni ☕️ (@InfernoOmni) August 19, 2022

IF THEY CAN BAN ANDREW TATE, THEY CAN BAN ALL OF US!!!!!!! RISE UP!! TATER TOTS!!!! — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 19, 2022

Realistically, the ban does nothing but gain Andrew Tate more popularity/power. That’s how it works. His followers feel validated, and the people on the fence will lean his way because to a lot, censorship of any kind is a big no no. That’s why I think it’s not smart to do this. https://t.co/QvhlsV03MP — Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) August 19, 2022

Tate has not commented on the Meta ban.

