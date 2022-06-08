Anaheim Olympian Offers Reward for Return of Stolen Gold Medal

Team USA women’s volleyball starting setter Jordyn Poulter will pay to get her stolen glory back, and she won’t ask any questions how you got it

A U.S. Olympic champion is offering a cash reward for the return of her 2020 Summer Olympics gold medal after it was stolen last month in Anaheim—no questions asked.

According to an alert from the Anaheim Police Department, detectives arrested local resident Jordan Fernandez, 31, on Tuesday on suspicion of breaking into a car belonging to Team USA Olympian Jordyn Poulter on May 25 in a garage in the 1500 block of E Lincoln Avenue. Fernandez allegedly stole several of Poulter’s belongings, including the star athlete’s gold medal, KTLA reports.

Poulter, 24, was the starting setter for the U.S. women’s Olympic volleyball team when it defeated Brazil to win its first gold medal in the 2020 summer games in Tokyo, which were held in 2021 due to COVID.

The case was presented to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, APD stated, and on Fernandez was formally charged with first degree residential burglary, second degree vehicle burglary, felony identity theft, and felony possession of narcotics.

According to the police, “Mr. Fernandez has a lengthy criminal history.”

Unfortunately, Poulter’s Olympic gold remain whereabouts unknown. She is offering a $1,000 reward for its safe return. Again, police say, no questions asked.

If anyone has information on the Gold Medal’s whereabouts, please contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.