‘Amber has Two Personality Disorders’ Says Johnny Depp’s Psychologist

A forensic psychologist hired by Johnny Depp claimed that Amber Heard has two personality disorders in the latest day of testimony in the actor’s $50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife in Fairfax County, Virginia.

According to Dr. Shannon Curry, per Time, Heard—who is countersuing Depp for $100 million in a defamation case of her own, claiming she wasn’t lying about him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote about surviving abuse—has a borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder. Curry said she came to her conclusion after spending 12 hours interviewing Heard, as well as examining her medical records.

Curry also said that borderline personality disorder, a mental illness where the sufferer has an intense fear of abandonment, “seems to be a predictive factor for women who implement violence against their partner.” Depp has claimed that Heard instigated violence against him, from hitting him to throwing a bottle of vodka at him.

Curry further testified that Heard does not suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, as Heard has claimed she does due to her tumultuous relationship with Depp. Each side claims to have been abused by the other.

Heard’s team is protesting that Dr. Curry isn’t a credible witness, as she was hired by Depp’s team.

It came to light on Tuesday, according to the New York Post, that Dr. Curry was “wined and dined” at Depp’s mansion with Depp and his legal staff before she was retained. Curry characterized the evening as an “interview.”

Earlier in the trial, a marriage counselor who treated the couple in 2015 testified that the pair engaged in “mutual abuse,” per Variety. “I thought [Depp] had been well controlled,” in his behavior before she met Heard, the counselor, Laurel Avis Anderson said. “With Ms. Heard, he was triggered. They engaged in what I saw as mutual abuse.”

That meant that not only did Depp start fights, but so did Heard. “She initiated fights,” said Anderson. “She started violence. She rose to the challenge if he started first. In my opinion that had been established throughout the relationship—that she fought as hard as he did. And he tried to deescalate far more than I think she did.”

Tune in tomorrow.

