Amanda Bynes is Freed From Her Conservatorship After 9 Years

A judge has ruled in has ruled in the former child star’s favor in Ventura County Superior Court

After nearly nine years, Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship ended on Tuesday at a hearing in a Ventura County courtroom.

“The conservatorship is no longer needed or required,” Superior Court Judge Roger L. Lund ruled. “She has done everything the court has asked.”

Through lawyer, Bynes said in a statement to People: “In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors—including my fragrance line—and look forward to sharing more when I can.”

In February, the 35-year-old retired actress and former Nickelodeon star filed a request to end the conservatorship of her estate and of her person after almost a decade. The filing stated that she “desires to live free of any constraint” going forward.

In a tentative ruling obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday, Lund indicated that he would allow Bynes to do exactly that.

“Petitioner has provided facts that the conservatorship is no longer needed,” Lund wrote. “The Capacity Declaration filed 02/22/22 concludes that conservatee has capacity [to] give informed consent to any form of medical treatment. The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist… The court intends to grant the petition for termination and order the conservatorship of the person of Amanda Bynes be terminated.”

A temporary conservatorship was first filed in 2013 after Bynes set a fire in a stranger’s driveway and was placed on a psychiatric hold. In 2014, Amanda’s mother, Lynn Bynes, was named conservator of her healthcare and personal affairs. Later that year, Bynes tweeted about her diagnosis of bipolar disorder and said that she had also used drugs.

She has since graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, got sober, and got engaged to Paul Michael in 2020.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.