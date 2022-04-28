The former child actress says on video that she found her fiance’s crack stash and kicked him out of her house

Amanda Bynes is airing her disturbing domestic problems with her fiancé, Paul Michael, whom she met in Alcoholics Anonymous. The videos of her detailing his transgressions, obtained by TMZ, include his porn preferences, a trashed apartment, inappropriately placed salmon, and crack.

“Paul told me he stopped taking his medications,” Bynes—who was recently freed from a nine-year conservatorship—says in the video. “I looked at his phone and he was looking at Mom and Son porn. He vandalized his mom’s home; he broke all her pictures and put salmon under her bed. His behavior is alarming, and I’m afraid of what he’ll do.”

But wait, there’s more. “I forgot to mention that I found his stash of crack cocaine,” she elaborates. “He’s been using for the past six months. He needs serious help.”

Bynes has kicked him out of her house.

Before he left, however, Paul called the police to report a verbal dispute, and stayed until the police arrived, reports TMZ.

Bynes clarified in a later video that it was only MILF porn, non Mom and Son porn, that she saw on her boyfriend’s phone. Also, she said that she had purchased a drug test from CVS and “Paul tested clean.” Also, “I had something in my teeth in the last video.”

Michael defended himself on Instagram, stating that he is unaware of “what the f–k she’s talking about,” according to TMZ, but that page appears to have gone missing.

The development is a step back from a major personal victory on Bynes’ part. Last month, a judge freed her from the conservatorship that was put in place after a 2013 breakdown involving drug use and starting a small fire in a neighbor’s driveway, which landed her on a psychiatric hold.

In February, the 35-year-old retired actress and former Nickelodeon star filed a request to end the conservatorship of her estate and of her person after almost a decade. The filing stated that she “desires to live free of any constraint.”

The judge concluded that “the conservatorship is no longer needed.”

