Alec Baldwin May Face Criminal Charges In ‘Rust’ Shooting

After the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, New Mexico D.A. says Alec Baldwin is not off the hook

New Mexico prosecutors say that Alec Baldwin is a “possible defendant” in the on-set shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

In a letter to the New Mexico Board of Finance seeking $635,000 to cover the cost of prosecuting a case against as many as four people in the accidental killing, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies suggested that her office is considering criminal charges, including gun violations and homicide, against Baldwin, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports.

“One of the possible defendants is well known movie actor Alec Baldwin,” the D.A. wrote in her August 30 request, which says the prosecution of the movie set shooting “could require up to 4 separate jury trials.”

As to what specific charges Baldwin could be facing, Carmack-Altwies stated, she is “certainly looking at all the homicide statutes and any gun statutes under New Mexico criminal code.”

Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, told the Los Angeles Times, “The DA has made clear that she has not received the sheriff’s report or made any decisions about who, if anyone, might be charged in this case.”

Nikas added that “during my communications with the DA’s office just a few weeks ago, after the August 30 funding request was submitted, I was told that it would be premature to discuss the case because they had not yet reviewed the file or deliberated about their charging decision.”

Baldwin has repeatedly denied responsibility for the shooting, telling ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them…The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. No, no, no, no, no.”

