Aimee Osbourne, Producer Survive Deadly H’wood Recording Studio Fire

Sharon Osbourne gave thanks on Instagram that her and Ozzy’s daughter, Aimee, was one of two people who escaped the blaze that left a man dead Thursday

A fire ripped through a Hollywood recording studio Thursday night, killing one and injuring two, including Aimee Osbourne, the 38-year-old daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the building at 6600 Lexington Avenue at 5:42 p.m. the Los Angeles Times reports. A man was found dead from smoke inhalation, and two people suffered from smoke inhalation but did not seek medical treatment.

One of the two who escaped was Osbourne.

“Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer,” Sharon Osbourne posted from her Instagram. “They are the lucky two that made it out alive.”

“It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family,” she continued. “What happened today was beyond horrific. I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety.”

LAFD Captain Erik Scott told ABC7 that the studio fire was “very challenging… It was very compartmentalized inside because there were so many separate different recording studios. You had double dry wall, you had insulation, you had soundproofing that really held in the heat. It was an extremely hot fire. Zero visibility. So hot, that it burned through the floor on the first floor.”

Musicians lost a vital space, and equipment was destroyed, Osbourne said.

“This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code. Producers, musicians, mixers & artists also lost all of their equipment.”

The cause of the fire is unknown.

You may remember Aimee Osbourne as the sibling who chose not to be on the infamous early-millennium MTV reality show that made the rest of the metal god’s family famous, The Osbournes. (Years later, she called it “silly”). Aimee’s music, recorded under the name ARO, has drawn critical acclaim.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.