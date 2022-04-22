Even though federal mask mandates are cancelled, Los Angeles Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer is going with the CDC’s opinion

Despite Tuesday’s repeal by a federal judge of the national transportation mask mandate, Los Angeles County will continue to require that masks be worn on all public transit including buses, trains, taxis, and ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft. The rules also apply to indoor public transit areas like airport and bus terminals, by way of a new order that goes into effect on 12:01 a.m. on Friday, April 22, Los Angeles Times reports.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer says the order is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s opinion that mask-wearing on transit is still a vital part of preventing the transmission of COVID. She also referred to a countywide elevation of coronavirus transmission, according to the New York Times.

The order comes on the heels of a spate of major relaxations in COVID mask mandates. This week, L.A. Metro announced that face masks on all Metro bus and rail lines in L.A. County were no longer required, just “strongly recommended.” The Orange County Transportation Authority also announced Tuesday masks are no longer required on buses.

On Tuesday, Uber and Lyft dropped their mask requirement for riders.

All of these mask requirement relaxations are in response to a Monday court decision, when a Florida federal court struck down Biden’s travel mask mandate, which eliminated the national mask mandate on public transportation and airplanes through May 3. (The Justice Department filed an appeal on Thursday).

