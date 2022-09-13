Active Shooter Hoax Shuts Down Hollywood High School

The school went into lockdown along with several surrounding streets but, fortunately, there was no shooter

Reports of an active shooter at Hollywood High School that forced it to go into lockdown just before 10:00 Tuesday morning have been determined to be a hoax, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department stated Tuesday that officers received a call about a shooting at the campus on Highland Avenue, just north of Sunset Boulevard, with the caller claiming that six people had been gunned down. Fortunately, as ABC7 reports, following the lockdown of the school and several surrounding streets, and an intensive search of the campus, no victims were found.

The Los Angeles Unified School District tweeted in an update a little after 11 a.m., “Recent reports of a critical incident at Hollywood high school are unfounded and, after swift law enforcement response and internal individual classroom verification, we are deeming the incident as a hoax.”

Update on Hollywood High School Incident pic.twitter.com/baedYEnxGI — Los Angeles Unified (@LASchools) September 13, 2022

LAUSD superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho also tweeted that the call had been a hoax, writing, “Recent reports of a critical incident at Hollywood high school are unfounded and, after swift law enforcement response and internal individual classroom verification, we are deeming the incident as a hoax. @LASchools“

Recent reports of a critical incident at Hollywood high school are unfounded and, after swift law enforcement response and internal individual classroom verification, we are deeming the incident as a hoax. @LASchools — Alberto M. Carvalho (@LAUSDSup) September 13, 2022

LAPD said in a statement, “All students are safe and accounted for.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today