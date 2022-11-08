Accuser Describes Harvey Weinstein’s Allegedly Abnormal Genitalia

Prosecutors claim that anomalies specific Weinstein’s anatomy can be used by his alleged victims to identify him.

A woman who accuses Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her took the witness stand on Monday at his Los Angeles rape trial to describe what she claims are abnormalities of the former Miramax chief’s genitals, and which prosectors argue are distinctive enough that they can be used by the fallen movie mogul’s alleged victims to identify him.

One month into the trial, where Weinstein faces four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault charges involving five women, another of the four alleged victims who prosecutors said would be testifying told the Los Angeles Superior Court jury that what she saw was “disgusting,” as if it “had been chopped off and sewn back on,” the New York Post reports.

The accuser, referred to in court as Jane Doe 2, continued, “I didn’t really see a full sack, I literally just saw a penis.”

Prosectors contend that this anomaly matches up with Weinstein’s medical history.

“Because of an infection, his testicles were actually taken from his scrotum and put into his inner thighs,” Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson told the jurors during his opening statement on October 24. “None of the Jane Does will describe his anatomy perfectly, but most of them will be able to describe these abnormalities that they observed during the assaults.”

Jane Doe 2 further testified that Weinstein—already sentenced to 23 years in a New York prison for committing a first-degree criminal sex act against former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006 and for the third-degree rape of aspiring actress Jessica Mann in an NYC hotel room in 2013—sexually assaulted her in 2013 at the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills, now called The Maybourne, the Post reports.

Jane Doe said she and another woman met Weinstein at the hotel to talk about a script, but when said she followed Weinstein inside a hotel room that she initially thought was a conference room, Salinas exited, closing the door behind her and leaving Jane Doe alone with Weinstein.

“This was a girl that I thought was my new friend,” she said. “So her giving me this look while she closed the door… I just couldn’t believe that she would do that to me. To another girl. Because there’s a girl code. You don’t do that.”

According to Doe, Weinstein quickly removed his clothes.

“I was disgusted. I had never seen a big guy like that naked. I actually laughed nervously and thought, ‘No, no no.’”

She claimed that Weinstein then suggested that this was the route to success many other actresses took, saying, “This is what they do. This is how I know you can act.”

Doe next described a brutal attack in which Weinstein allegedly began to grope her, but she blocked his hand from penetrating her until, “He was just masturbating and groping me.”

As far as her alleged memory of Weinstein’s penis, she said, “I wasn’t trying to look at it but it was something I hadn’t seen before.”

