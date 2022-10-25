“He’s not Brad Pitt or George Clooney. He’s not hot,“ Weinstein’s lawyers made sure to point out, on the record, to jurors

As Jane Doe #2 took the stand against accused rapist Paul Haggis in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday, Jane Doe #1 took the stand against convicted rapist and former Hollywood Oscar-machine Harvey Weinstein in the disgraced movie mogul’s rape trial in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday, testifying that she “wanted to die” when he allegedly sexually assaulted her in an L.A. hotel room.

Harvey Weinstein’s LA trial started today. It is much worse than what he faced in NYC. May he rot in jail til the end of his days. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) October 24, 2022

The accuser told the jury hearing the criminal case that the Shakespeare in Love producer outweighed her by “probably 100 to 150 pounds,” gave her orders, and began treating her like she was an “object, like a box, like nothing.”

She continued, “I was kind of hysterical through tears. I say stop, I say no… I wanted to die. It was disgusting. It was humiliating, miserable. I didn’t fight. I remember how he was looking in the mirror and… I wish it never happened.”

The alleged victim also testified that Weinstein told her, “Come on, you’re not a little girl. You like it, tell me you like it,” before asking her to look in the mirror as he masturbated. Afterward, the woman said, Weinstein acted as if “nothing happened” and was “giving her compliments,” although she said she felt “humiliated” by what happened.

Weinstein was indicted on 11 charges, including forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by a foreign object and sexual battery by restraint—involving five women.

THIS IS HARVEY WEINSTEIN. He has already been convicted and sentenced for OTHER sexual assaults. This is a NEW trial for MORE sexual assault charges. HE IS A MONSTER and OW is his side kick. https://t.co/wvUlbQExsZ — Sunshine Stylinson PROUD OF OUR TOM👮‍♂️👨🏻‍🎨 (@lovelovemelou) October 24, 2022

Weinstein’s lawyer, Mark Werksman, made sure to clarify to jurors that his client, well, “He’s no Brad Pitt or George Clooney. He’s not hot.”

Werksman also told the court that two of the alleged victims “just made it up” and that two of the others knew it was “transactional sex.” Werksman made no mention of Jane Doe #5. Werkman told the jurors that Weinstein’s accusers were “women who willingly played the game by the rules applied back then” and now “claim they were raped and sexually assaulted.”

City News Service contributed to this report.

