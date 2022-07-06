Academy Museum Artistic Director Jacqueline Stewart is New President

The Academy Museum has finally named its successor to (now former) president, Bill Kramer, who recently assumed his new duties as CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. Kramer’s successor is Jacqueline Stewart, who will take charge of the Museum on July 18.

Stewart was named chief artistic and programming officer at the museum in 2020, before its official opening in September 2021. Stewart is also a well known professor of cinema and media studies at the University of Chicago; she was formerly part of the faculty at Northwestern. She’s considered a leading scholar, curator and public educator on cinema and, in the last few years, led the staff at the Academy Museum on its programming, exhibitions, symposiums, publications, workshops and programs for youth.

Stewart also helped to create the Academy Museum’s official podcast, which she’s been hosting. One of the podcast’s top programming choices this year was of course going behind the scenes of the 2022 Academy Awards. And how’s this for impressive? Jacqueline Stewart’s also a host on Turner Classic Movies. She earned her B.A. in English at Stanford University, then a PhD in English from the University of Chicago, before going on to study moving image archiving at UCLA, as well as at the Cineteca di Bologna in Italy.

Stewart is also the chair of the National Film Preservation Board, where she led the

drafting of reports on diversity, equity and inclusion on the National Film Registry and in the film archival profession, and is a 2021 MacArthur Foundation Fellow, City News Service reports.

On being named director, Stewart, gave this statement, via The Hollywood Reporter: “Our ambition in opening the Academy Museum was to give Los Angeles and the world an unprecedented institution for understanding and appreciating the history and culture of cinema, in all its artistic glory and all its power to influence and reflect society. I feel deeply honored to have been chosen for this new role and look forward to working with our board of trustees, our COO and general counsel Brendan Connell Jr, our wonderfully talented staff and with Bill Kramer and The Academy, as we continue to advance our mission.”

Co-CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos, the chair of the Museum’s board of trustees, said this: “The board warmly and unanimously agrees that Jacqueline Stewart is the ideal choice to lead the Academy Museum into the future. A strong and inspiring partner to Bill Kramer throughout the period leading up to our opening, she gave indispensable direction to the curatorial program that has been so widely admired. Her assumption of the role of director and president is a testament to both the intellectual heft of the Academy Museum and its institutional strength.”

The Academy Museum has had over half a million visitors since its star-studded opening in September, 2021.

