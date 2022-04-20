The ”Fashion Killa” rapper, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to reports

Rakim Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky, was detained Wednesday morning at LAX in connection to a shooting that took place in November, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The “Fashion Killa” rapper, 33, was arriving on a private plane from Barbados—where he was vacationing with his pregnant girlfriend, singer and Barbados National Hero Rihanna—when he was taken into custody by officers from LAPD and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to NBC News.

Mayers’ attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed with NBC News that his client had been arrested.

LAPD News: Arrest of Shooting Suspect (NR22111ll) pic.twitter.com/fkrNxLZGS8 — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) April 20, 2022

Mayers is under investigation by the LAPD in connection with a Nov. 6 shooting in Hollywood, near Selma and Argyle avenues, the department said in a statement. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. after an argument between “two acquaintances” escalated and resulted Mayers firing a handgun at the victim, the police department alleges.

The victim, who survived the shooting, claimed that Mayers—who was with two others at the time of the incident—shot at him three to four times.

Police said the victim sustained a minor injury and later sought medical treatment, and that Mayers and the two men fled the scene on foot following the shooting. The incident took place one day before Mayers performed a headlining set at ComplexCon in Long Beach, where Rihanna was in attendance.

According to TMZ, Mayers was taken away in handcuffs after being met by law by police officers at the airport terminal. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, the website reported.

Mayers was released on a $550,000 bond Wednesday afternoon, booking records show, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In a highly publicized 2019 case, Mayers and two members of his entourage were jailed in Sweden for several weeks on assault charges, the New York Times reports. Though prosecutors asked for the court to impose a six-month sentence, the men argued that they were acting in self-defense when they kicked and punched a 19-year-old man who they claimed was harassing the group. They were released from jail after nearly a month.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.