L.A.-based English actor Julian Sands has been missing since Friday after he went for a hike on Mount Baldy in San Bernardino County, local officials announced.

Sands, 65, was reported missing by family after he didn’t return following a trip to the Baldy Bowl area, a notoriously treacherous section of the mountain, a spokesman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said on Wednesday.

“His wife did report him missing,” Gloria Huerta with SBSD told ABC7. “From what I understand, he left sometime that day for a hike and when he did not return, his family reported him missing.” Sands’s parked vehicle was discovered, but the North Hollywood-based father is still nowhere to be found. San Bernadino Sheriff Department spokesperson Nathan Campos confirmed that the Sheriff’s Department search and rescue crews responded, launching an operation to find him over the weekend. However, Campos explained that because of avalanche risks and conditions on the trail, these deployed ground crews had to be pulled off the mountain on Saturday; the search did continue via helicopter and drones when the harsh weather crossing the region let up.

Authorities in San Bernardino County are also searching for 61-year-old Bob Gregory, of Hawthorne, who was reported missing on Monday while he was hiking in the Crystal Lake area of the San Gabriel mountains, according to ABC 7. His son, Jimmy, tells CBS News that Gregory is a seasoned hiker who’s trekked at least 25 times in the San Gabriel Mountains.

“He was very thorough in what he was doing—had plans before he started hiking,” he said. “He would know the area—does his homework about the area.”

Gregory works as a sales representative at United Rentals, an equipment rental firm, the company confirmed.

Sands, who was raised in Yorkshire, England, rose to prominence as an actor in the late 1980s and early 1990s with acclaimed films like The Killing Fields and Leaving Las Vegas, and in the lead role in the cult favorite, Boxing Helena. More recently, he has had notable TV work including roles on Smallville and 24; one of his most recent TV credits includes a recurring role on Netflix’s What/If. Sands has lived in the L.A. area for years with his wife, the writer Evgenia Citkowitz; she is the daughter of a journalist and socialite Lady Caroline Blackwood. Friends say Sands and Citkowitz inhabit L.A.’s intellectual-artistic milieu. They have two children together, and Sands is also father to an adult son, who he had with journalist Sarah Harvey, to whom he was married from 1984-87. He is also a longtime mountain hiker, having scaled the Andes Mountains and the Swiss Alps in the past.

On Wednesday, the San Bernadino Sheriff’s Department warned residents—and specifically hikers—of dangerous winter weather on Mt. Baldy. Over the last four weeks, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Teams have responded to 14 rescue missions on Mt Baldy and in the surrounding area for lost stranded, or injured hikers, the department noted. Two hikers died after sustaining injuries from falls. “The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience,” the sheriff’s department warned.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.