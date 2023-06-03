A Rollicking Race Is Par for the Course in L.A.’s Council District 14

It is just over nine months until the 2024 primary, but residents of Council District 14 can expect a humdinger of an election. Yes, the 1920s can have their word back now.

The race is shaping up to be a rollicking affair, with potentially four people on the ballot who currently hold or have been in elected office. That includes Kevin de León, who captured the seat three years ago, but who was heard on the infamous racist recording that torched the career of former Council President Nury Martinez. The incumbent has yet to announce if he will seek a second term, but recently de León has been behaving like a guy who is running; in addition to attending a swath of neighborhood events, he got a major affordable housing provision into the Downtown community growth plan.

The contest may be the most compelling of a batch of exciting city races on the March ballot (a runoff, if necessary, would be in November). But that is par for the course in a district habituated to political fireworks. After all, one District 14 council rep left his post to become mayor. Another is on his way to prison.

The decennial redistricting process has at times messed with the borders of the district; today it holds Boyle Heights, Downtown, Eagle Rock and other Northeast L.A. communities. Though near each other, they are distinct neighborhoods with little in common.

The 14th has produced some of the most powerful and occasionally most problematic politicians in L.A. For nearly two decades it was represented by Art Snyder, an old-school pol who left office in 1985 and was later caught up in a campaign money-laundering scandal. He was succeeded by Richard Alatorre, a savvy tactician who served for 14 years. He later had his own tangles with the law.

A political newbie named Nick Pacheco emerged from a large field to win the post in 1999, and almost every race since then has been smashtastic. Consider 2003, when Pacheco’s bid for a second term put him against Antonio Villaraigosa. Although Pacheco had been adept at delivering constituent services, he found himself facing a former state Assembly Speaker who had lost the 2001 mayor’s race. Villaraigosa won the council seat with 57 percent of the vote; it would be another 17 years until an incumbent L.A. council rep would lose an election.

During the campaign Villaraigosa promised he would serve a full term if elected. That didn’t happen. Two years later he ran for and won the mayoral contest, which prompted a special election for District 14. Ten people appeared on the ballot, and there were numerous forums. Pacheco tried to win back the seat, but was facing a school board member named José Huizar. The fresh-faced Huizar garnered the support of the political machine and steamrolled the competition.

There was a raucous election in 2011, when a restaurant owner named Rudy Martinez challenged Huizar. The contest brought allegations of an FBI investigation (foreshadow!) and I titled a column about the race “The Bad, the Strange and the Ugly.” Martinez would dump $200,000 of his own money into the effort. He got pummeled on election night anyway.

Huizar’s 2015 re-election bid was even more intriguing. It came after he had been accused of sexual harassment and retaliation by a former aide, with whom he had admitted having an affair. It would be years until the public learned that the money to settle a suit was provided by a housing developer—that would be the start of the legal case that would end with Huizar pleading guilty; he now awaits a prison sentence.

But at the time, with most details under wraps, Huizar was challenged by former County Supervisor Gloria Molina. It was billed as a battle of political heavyweights but proved to be one-sided. Huizar would dominate in fundraising and endorsements. When the votes were counted, he captured 65 percent.

Huizar’s wife Richelle launched a campaign to succeed him, but the 2018 FBI raid of the councilman’s home and office blew that plan to bits. In stepped de León; the former President of the State Senate was a connected politician and a prodigious fundraiser. He knocked off four challengers in the March 2020 primary, and was inaugurated in October.

Numerous City Council members once served in the California Legislature. Usually, they wait until an incumbent is termed out before running. But right now not one, but two Assembly members are hoping to unseat de León.

Miguel Santiago, whose 54th District includes parts of DTLA and Boyle Heights, is a nine-year Assembly vet whose resume includes authoring bills for free community college. His announcement declaration that, “The time for change in Los Angeles’ 14th District is now,” makes clear that he’ll be swinging at de León. But speaking of time, he picked a strange moment to announce his entry—late on the Friday afternoon before Easter, when no one is paying any attention to anything political.

Also in is Wendy Carrillo, who won the 52nd District post in 2017. The onetime radio host’s territory includes some of the Northeast L.A. neighborhoods, and she boasts experience on Assembly Budget subcommittees. Her intent to also make it a race about de León is clear in her announcement statement, “Our district needs new leadership who can bring people together and deliver for Council District 14.”

The ballot will be clogged. Pacheco, who held the seat two decades ago, has filed papers with the City Ethics Commission to raise money for the race. So have four other hopefuls: Nadine Diaz, Genny Guerrero, Ysabel Jurado, and Eduardo Vargas.

Political strategists may see an opportunity with de León taking heat, but he still has a base of grassroots community support, and he can also take credit for opening a string of homeless housing projects in the district. He will be attacked, but it would be foolish to count him out at this point.

As for the competition, having an Assembly seat is a good spot from which to fundraise, but most constituents can’t name their Assembly member. And voters will be reminded that in 2020, Carrillo was reprimanded by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon. An L.A. Times article detailed “allegations that the Democratic lawmaker hugged and kissed an employee and that her top aide made ‘inappropriate sexual comments.’”

The big question is whether or not de León seeks another term. If he does, the contest will be epic. If he sits out, it will still be pretty darn fiery.