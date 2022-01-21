Cops say a one-woman crime spree has been whirling her way through three SoCal counties

While much of California has been struggling to fight off coordinated attacks on stores by massive smash-and-grab gangs, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says that Watts resident Brittany Moore, 31, may be at the center of her very own one-woman crime wave, shoplifting more than $80,000 worth of goods from retail outlets across L.A., Orange and San Diego counties.

Moore—who investigators say has been already been arrested eight times “for similar crimes”—has a particular fondness for Bath & Body Works. According to the LASD’s press release, she allegedly made off with more than $75,000 worth of “candles, fragrances, and miscellaneous cosmetics and personal care products” from the specialty chain. The Department says it is also looking for other suspects in the series of thefts.

Additionally, a search warrant executed at Moore’s L.A. home turned up “over $6,100.00, in clothing and personal care products believed to be stolen from Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret, Old Navy, Carter’s, Children’s Place, Claire’s, and H&M.”

The warrant “stemmed from an investigation into a series of Organized Retail Thefts from various Bath & Body Works stores throughout Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego Counties.”

As KTLA reports, jail records show that Moore was already on probation in L.A. and Orange for theft and is being held without bail at the Century Regional Detention Facility on a probation violation. She has a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with additional information to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 562-946-7893.

