Caught on Video: L.A. 7-Eleven Trashed by Late Night Flash Mob

Hot on the heels of a nearby street takeover, vandals descended on a 7-11 in Harbor Gateway on Aug. 15 for an orgy of looting and destruction

Security footage of a looting flash mob ransacking a Los Angeles 7-Eleven is getting national attention.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department, the August 15 criminal event started around 12:40 a.m. with a street takeover at the intersection of Figueroa and El Segundo in Harbor Gateway. Drivers blocked the intersection and then left their cars while watching their fellow hooligans spin out performing donuts and other vehicular stunts.

Spectators then descended on the 7-Eleven, where they violently and unabashedly helped themselves to snacks, smokes, refreshing beverages, lottery tickets, and more. Naturally, the store was also vandalized, while looters pelted the lone employee with goods. The employee said he feared for his life.

Just released video shows a mob looting a 7-11 on El Segundo & Figueroa this past Sunday. Mob ransacked the store even stealing lotto tickets & cigs. One man even throws bananas and chips and the terrified employee. @LAPDHQ says the mob had just been part of a street takeover. pic.twitter.com/bYCLDm1E3F — Cristy Fajardo (@fajardonews) August 18, 2022

“It turns into an angry, somewhat mob mentality,” LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno said during a news conference Thursday, via KTLA. “They come inside the store, they start ransacking the place, taking everything, whatever they can – food, cigarettes, lottery tickets. Someone tried to grab the cashier box.”

As LAPD explained in its statement, “The term ‘flash mob’ was first used to describe a large public gathering at which people perform an unusual or seemingly random act and then disperse, typically organized by means of the internet or social media.”

The despoilers vanished almost as quickly as they had arrived, disappearing into the surrounding parking lots and streets. By the time the police arrived at the scene, the marauding horde had completely dispersed.

Local resident Lisa Trafton told KTLA she tried to go into the store but found it “totally trashed.”

Police have acquired the surveillance video for purposes of finding and arresting the individuals involved in the mayhem.

That wasn’t the only street takeover happening that night in a city that suddenly seems full of barbarian raiding parties. Another flash mob happened along the 100 Freeway.

“There were people on the freeway that were trying really to get to places they had to go, some had family emergencies and they’re just sitting there stuck, so these guys can do their thing,” Moreno said. “People are getting really tired of this.”

Video shows ‘flash mob’ of looters ransack 7-Eleven in Los Angelespic.twitter.com/39moaiyfCb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 19, 2022

